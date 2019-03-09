Malawi Congress Party launches its election manifesto: Chakwera promises ‘better life for all not the few’

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has launched its manifesto ahead of elections due to take place on May 21 2019, promising a better life for all not the few.

MCP presidential torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera launched the manifesto at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe earlier in the day on Saturday before the public launch at Masintha Ground in Kawale Township.

Unveiling the MCP manifesto the visibly confident Chakwera said MCP has a “manifesto that guarantees wealth creation, human rights, and jobs for youth, economic growth and land reforms.”

Chakwera said creating a climate conducive to the country’s economic growth would entail job creation in the private sector and subsistence farming and youth employment.

The MCP leader said the 36-paged elections blue print also guarantees safety for person with albinism, the contentious issue at the moment.

He said MCP has put strategies in the manifesto to root out corruption in the country. Corruption is perceived as a weakness for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“The Malawi I want to build will have no place for corruption,” said Chakwera, a former church reverend.

Chakwera said the manifesto is guaranteeing national reconciliation, clean water for water, medicines for all and cheap fertiliser for all.

MCP leader said the party has built a clearer vision and a more coherent and emotionally compelling narrative that speaks to people’s expectations and that

In his speech, Chakwera expressed confidence of MCP victory on May 21.

“We will fight for every vote and protect that vote. We will fight in every constituency, in every ward. We will fight for all Malawians,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera said he was more certain now than ever that change was coming and MCP will win the elections resoundingly.

