Chimunthu donates boat to tackle crocodile attacks in Nkhotakota

Former Speaker Henry Chimunthu Banda on Saturday donated a boat to ease transportation problems and enable his people safely cross the Chiwi river where it is reported that crocodiles are heavily attacking people.

Chimunthu Banda, who is Nkhotakota North Constituency Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspiring parliamentary candidate, announced the donation when he hosted a political rally at Kasitu Trading Centre in the Constituency.

The former Speaker of the National Assembly of Malawi from May 2009 to May 2014 said he thought of donating the boat to save lives of his people.

The donation comes barely days after a crocodile attacked and killed an unsound 33 year old man.

Nkhunga Police Public Relations Officer Ignatius Esau identified the deceased as Alinafe Manda.

“Only the deceased’s legs were found after the whole upper part of his body was eaten up by the crocodiles from Chiwi river which the deceased is believed to have tried to cross the river on this fateful day” said Esau.

Police has since called upon communities to be cautious when crossing rivers known to be infested with crocodiles.

