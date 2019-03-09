Police hunt for trickster over albino money demand

Malawi Police in Ntcheu are looking for a trickster who called the law enforcers to arrest a man on allegations that he had a case of killing persons with albinism.

Sources say Officer-in-Charge at Sharpvale police post Mrs E.J Buleya received a telephone call from number 0993582334 telling her that he was Inspector Kamanga from police national headquarters from Prospol.

The caller told her to arrest Thomas Justin Kambwiri of Bwanje Trading Centre who was connected with the killings of persons with albinism.

The source said the officer in charge told her police officers to go and arrest Kambwiri and was kept at the police post awaiting the Kamanga to come and pick the suspect.

“Afterwards, the wife of Kambwiri received a call from the same number of 0993582334, telling her to send K150, 000 through airtel money number 0993700442 so that her husband should not be taken to the national police headquarters,” said the source.

The source says Mrs Kambwiri tipped the police of the issue and when the police tried to call him, his number could not be reached and the police released Kambwiri.

Once arrested, the suspect caller faces a charge of giving false information to a police officer.

