Chilima says Mutharika on farewell tour in North Malawi

State vice-president Saulos Chilima, has said people in Mzimba in the northern region should wave “bye, bye” to President Peter Mutharika as he dubs his campaign trail as “farewell tour”.

Chilima said this at Jenda in Mzimba as President Mutharika was set to visit the district later to address his campaign meetings.

He criticised President Mutharika for staying over one year without visiting the north.

“If it were not for elections, he was not going to come to Mzimba today. Anyway, he is coming to say good bye,” said Chilima

Speaking later at Embangweni in the same Mzimba, Chilima reiterated his call for people to vote for new Malawi on Tuesday by voting for Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as the country’s 6th president.

He said: ” Vote for Dr. Chakwera on Tuesday. Vote for people that will always regard the northern region as part of Malawi.”

Added Chilima: “I hear Mutharika is coming here later today. Please be respectful and show respect. He is coming to say goodbye.”

Chilima, a running mate to Chakwera in the Tonse alliance, has been in the north on campaign trail for Tuesday’s fresh presidential elections and is heading to Blantyre where he will have a final mass rally at Njamba Freedom Park on Saturday.

Campaigning for the Fresh Presidential Election ends on Sunday, June 21 2020 at 6.00AM.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is, therefore, reminding all stakeholders that it is a violation of the law to campaign outside this period and all those found guilty will be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, ballot papers arrived in the country from Dubai on Friday and distribution has started to the 193 parliamentary constituencies through district councils.

