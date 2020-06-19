Nankhumwa says solidly behind Mutharika on the way to victory

Contrary to social media reports that Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Kondwani Nankhumwa will dump the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of President Peter Mutharika to join Tonse Alliance led Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera ahead of the Tuesday’s fresh presidential election, the youthful politician was on Friday aggressively addressing DPP campaign meetings in Blantyre Rural West and East, drumming up support for the Mutharika-Atupele Muluzi DPP-UDF ticket.

In a brief interview with Nyasa Times at one of the venues at Chaweta in Blantyre Rural East, Nankhumwa laughed off gossip about his defection, saying there is nothing true about it.

“I am a loyal son of His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and the DPP family. Make no mistake about; I will die a member of this party,” said the soft-spoken DPP Vice President responsible for Southern Region.

Social media has been awash with claims that during a campaign rally slated for Sunday at Njamba Park in Blantyre, Tonse Alliance running mate and UTM leader Saulos Chilima will unveil Nankhumwa as Tonse alliance ‘new catch’.

During the Blantyre rural tour, Nankhumwa and UDF VP for South, Lancy Mbewe and the entire entourage stopped over at Namwanje to briefly attend a funeral of Group Village Namwanje’s nephew.

On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Nankhumwa heads to Nsanje South where he will drum up support of the Peter Mutharika-Atupele Muluzi DPP-UDF alliance presidential ticket.

