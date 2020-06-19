Mtambo warns against voter apathy in Malawi presidential re-vote

Malawians will lose out if voter apathy is the winner in Tuesday’s fresh presidential elections, Citizens for Transformation (CFT) leader Timothy Mtambo has said.

Mtambo, a former human rights campaigner turned politician, took the unusual step of intervening in an election campaign to urge people to come out and vote.

“Not to use your vote is, in my opinion, a surrender of your democratic right and, more importantly, it will result in the loss of something valuable, which you may regret in the future,” said Mtambo.

The self-style commander was speaking at Gologota in Lilongwe City South East at a rally he addressed together with legislator for the area Ulemu Msungama.

Mtambo reassured the people that a vote for Dr Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to be the country’s next leader and his running mate Dr Saulos Chilima is the only vote that will liberate Malawi.

Popularly known as comrade, Mtambo said. “I have travelled throughout Malawi, everywhere I go people are talking about Chakwera and Chilima”

He attacked DPP -UDF alliance, saying that lacks proper leadership and cannot compare to the Tonse Alliance team.

“A leader needs to be intelligent, loving and humble and this is what you find in Dr Chakwera and Dr Chilima, and you can’t compare these leaders to Mutharika and Atupele who lack any of the leadership qualities,” charged Mtambo.

Mtambo warned people against voter apathy.

“I know sometimes we get discouraged and don’t want to go and vote just because we think our vote will be stolen and we will lose, but let me encourage you that we will do our best to safeguard the vote and no vote will be stolen this time,” said Mtambo.

In his remarks, Msungama thanked Mtambo for the sacrifices he has made for Malawi from the time that he was part of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

Msungama went on to remind people that Chakwera and Chilima is the dream ticket that will take care of the many of the problems that many Malawians face.

He blamed the DPP government and their predecessors UDF for not doing enough to bring any meaningful development and improving peoples livelihood in Malawi.

Other officials who spoke at the rally include UTM official Iqbal Omar and Lilongwe City West MP George Zulu. They both encouraged those that registered to vote to go and vote in large numbers and to vote for Tonse alliance .

Also, in attendance was the CFT movement leader in the diaspora Linda Khembo Nwosu who has flown from Manchester. UK.

