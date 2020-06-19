Creck Hardware maintains business pace amid Covid-19 crisis

One of Malawi’s established companies, Creck Hardware and General Supplies, has maintained its workforce amid the devastating coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and says it remains in business to continue satisfying the needs of consumers and contributing to national economic development.

This is despite the fact that some companies and businesses in the country are either retrenching their staff or suspending their operations due to loses amid Covid 19.

With a head office in the Capital Lilongwe, Creck Hardware and General Supplies is a sole proprietorship company specialized in safety products, building materials, electricals, plumbing and all agricultural tools.

The company is a corporate entity with a number of subsidiaries across the country and strongly believes in being socially responsible.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for Creck Hardware and General Supplies -renowned youthful entrepreneur Clifford Kawinga – told Nyasa Times in an exclusive interview that his company believes life must continue even amidst challenges such as Covid-19.

“By the grace of God, we had managed to import enough of our products from our suppliers in South Africa, Dubai, China and Tanzania. So, I can assure our customers that our warehouses are full. To us, business is about the availability of products to satisfy consumers,” said Kawinga.

He added that, by remaining in business, the company would continue contributing tax to government in order to help it sustain the economy in these difficult times.

Kawinga also said his company is following all Covid 19 preventive measures set by government in order to protect its employees and customers from contracting the virus.

“To us, we think retrenching staff members is not the solution to economic hardships of Covid-19 era. How will these people survive if they lose their jobs? Retrenchments will actually create more trouble for people. We just need to continue empowering our workers and ensure that they are safe from the virus,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!