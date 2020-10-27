Chilima says North Malawi can be economic, tourism hub: Concerns over Mzuzu Council K1.8bn debt
Vice-President Saulos Chilima has said the Northern Region has abundant critical factors for development: natural resources, tourism and cultural richness, saying councils should maximise and capitalise on these opportunities to develop the region into a potential economic and tourism hub.
Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms made the remarks after his “final lap” of his engagement with officials from Mzuzu City, Likoma, Karonga and Chitipa district council officials in the reforms drive at Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel on Monday.
Writing on his Facebook page after the meeting, the country’s second-in-command said in the meeting he continued to emphasise that the massive opportunities that exist in the hospitality industry, aviation, real estate and the mining sector in the North can only be activated and implemented when the local councils create a conducive environment for growth.
“For example, issues of land and business licensing must be prioritised by all councils if they are to realise the goal of financial sustainability,” he wrote.
Chilima observed that Chitipa, Karonga and Likoma as well as Mzuzu City Councils have clear and concise reform areas that with the insight of mindset change would go a long way in transforming the region.
He was impressed with Chitipa’s ambitious plans for a sustainable revenue base which includes constructing a modern bus depot and stadium as well as tapping into potential revenue generation areas such as property rates.
“I was particularly impressed with Chitipa’s idea to market the district with Misuku being one of the spots that could be turned into a serious tourist attraction area,” wrote THE VEEP.
Likoma on its part has prioritised infrastructure development as a catalyst for enhancing tourism and service delivery to the people on the island and Chilima has since urged the council to develop a master plan and cost it for submission to the central government at Capital Hill in Lilongwe and other development partners.
However, Chilima expressed concern with the growing debt of Mzuzu City Council at K1.8 billion and loss of public trust .
]But Chilima said Mzuzu City council’s drive towards financial sustainability through estate development and an automated revenue collection system “could go a long way in improving its financial standing to start embarking on projects that would satisfy the residents.”
Chilima wraps up his engagement in the North on Tuesday by meeting Rumphi, Nkhata Bay and M’mbelwa District Council.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Government should open the vacuum which has eveloped our country in districts for example Blantyre and Lilongwe cities are growing because they’re no vaccuum but check Blantyre and Lilongwe rural does it show that they live next to big cities? No why because our Government doesn’t have plans to develop districts .what they do is to do little to the cities. Thus why you find Our Mother malawi under developed till today. So please you in power consider the development of the district. Thus when you see the development of malawi.
I like Mzuzu coffee. Strong. Little sugar.
The Lake from Karonga to Chitimba is beautiful yet there is nothing. There is Nyika National Park that is not fully utilized. Malawi is a cursed country. All we know is kukwatirana and kubereka. We even do not have plans for the children. Our politicians focus on their day to day living and importing very expensive cars without paying duty. This must stop.
Good point Mr VP but don’t forget also when you give budget you don’t compare to other regions right which of knowing much better that in the north part of Malawi it has been over looked since the day of Hestings Kamuzu Banda and since then also no one at all playing hard to change the situations and I which you would have been put more to boost all the strategies but what you do is to give very small no wonder people migrate to central and southern where they can find and easily get what they were lacking for.… Read more »
the only viable way to develop likoma district is through bridging the transpotation gap. buy three or four big ship that will have its own single route and travel everyday. ie, one for nkhatabay likoma route, one for likoma mangochi route, one for likoma salima/nkk route, and one for likoma karonga route. buy doing that likoma will be open for large inflow of tourists, business people. for now there is more lip service than actual steps taken to transform likoma. no political will. and the only sin likoma commited is being small populated district.
Too many things on the VPs wishlist!!! Good at marketing ideas but clueless of the solutions
The VP has done his part, It is the responsibility of the CEOs and DC to do their part because they sleeping on Duty.
A sincere note to my Northern family. How will the north ever develop when our mindset is to go to Blantyre and Lilongwe. Get a job there. Work there all our lives. Invest there and return north when we are old or Even deceased. Our friends in the centre and south use different strategies. A Yao and Tonga will go to South Africa but what will unfold is different. They will both get jobs, the Yao will have a plan to return. Not to Blantyre or Lilongwe but to Mangochi or Liwonde etc. He will save up until he builds… Read more »
Facts
Can’t agree more. To the extent of building a whole CHIRWA village in Blantyre. How can the north develop then???? We can build yes in other part but still prioritize Kukaya.
kuli kwabwino eni ake sibwenzi akuthawako.
There is nothing wrong to go to Blantyre looking for Job opportunities. But there is something wrong to forget your home and start developing the already developed area in Blanytre as most northerners do.
This is too shallow. First consider why you yourself are not in your home village but has gone to LL or BT. Because that’s where opportunities are. Did the people of LL or BT create those opportunities? Nope, it was due to the structure and arrangement made by Government (past and present). This kind of shallow thinking is pathetic in this day and age.
Are you telling us that Blantyre and Lilongwe have developed , if they are, because of people from those regions? Is it not because of the massive investment from government, which is being denied to the North? Why is it that at district level we are all almost at par? Can you say Nsanje, Thyolo, Mulanje, Chiladzulo, Dedza, Ncheu, Dowa
are better than Karonga, Nkhatabay, Rumphi, Mzimba and Chitipa? Why are living standards at household level better in the North than in the Center and South?