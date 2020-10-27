Chakwera begs for patience: Critics urge Malawi leader to check emerging rubble
State House has said President Lazarus Chakwera understands that some Malawians are grumbling over the pace at which the Tonse Alliance administration is tackling critical issues but is pleading for patience to ‘clear the rubble’ and fix the country’s economy.
Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda said this on Monday at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre during the weekly briefings by the State House media team led by the President’s spin doctor Sean Kampondeni.
Banda said the nation needs to be patient as Chakwera is “clearing the rubble” in government.
“The President understands the people’s impatience out there. But [the change] cannot happen overnight,” said Banda.
He said the issue of cleaning up the public service is being handled at Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) level, ministerial level and at the level of the boards.
“You will notice that we did not have boards until recently and boards are crucial in initiating the much needed change that everyone is dying for.
“Things are happening and the President and his vice are committed to seeing the law take its course on each and every one who broke the law. Be assured that the President is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts of clearing the rubble, so let us all be patient,” Banda said.
Banda continued:“I am sure you have seen some PSs being sent packing.”
The presidential spokesperson said it is not vengeance that some officials aligned to the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party are being removed from positions in government institutions.
“You appreciate that everything has to be done in accordance with the law, I want to emphasise that this is not vengeance; that is not the President’s intention,” he stressed.
Critics say while trying to be seen to be fighting suspected corruption perpetrated by the predecessor regime, it will also be prudent that Chakwera manage emerging corruption perceptions within his rank and file of his administration.
Since ascending to power following the court-ordered June 23 fresh presidential elections, there are perceptions of corruption in the Chakwera-led administration which commentators say need to be instantly checked and tamed.
It has also been observed that while attempting to correct irregular appointments and recruitment of public officers, it will also be critical that the same measure is applied across the board as some officers are being appointed in the very manner others removed were recruited – which is like moving in circles.
Critics argue that authorities should stand on moral high ground to seek equity with clean hands.
But Banda said the Tonse Alliance administration was firm on the rule of law and that it will not shield anyone, even those in power when they are found flouting the law.
Are you able to differentiate “cleaning the rubble” from “political persecution”? Why is your Nonse government spending much energy on removing people from office just for being suspected of working well in supporting the former government’s development agenda?
Chakwera usamaletu, Ife siana ako ayi!!!! And our heads, ears and eyes 👀 are very functional.
Is it not the same Brian Banda who was defending the rubble created by state house? We shall keep on waiting for the promises even if it takes 5 years. After 5 years we shall be given new promises and the excuse will be 5 years was not enough to implement the promised programs. The only comfort we have is that DPP is out but it may turn out that DPP was a lesser evil than the Sean Kampondeni led spin doctoring government.
Patience!!!!!!!!!!!! What Patience are you talking about? Things should move ngati m’mene munachotsera Peter Mutharika, during that time things moved so fast, we want the same pace of change to help Malawians. Why begging for Patience while yourself were never patient during the rule of your Predecessor.
Iam of the view that the ordinary villagers ( the masses comprising 95% of the voters) are more interested in the direct needs that they were promised. By now already in the previous years, fertilizer was in their homes. It has already rained and some people have already planted with no any fertilizer on sight. This is what makes them so impatient and can not buy that plea which has no time frame. Leadership from the real gurus make all things move at the same time starting with the easily achievables like this fertilizer.
APM messed up big time. He was bring people like Namalika, Hebrews Misomali, etc from the private sector into the civil service and made them PSs. He thought the government is the headquarters of dpp. Because APM did this, the Tonse Alliance members are expecting the same. Please go an work hard in the fields and find job through normal processes. We do not want party cadres in the civil service any more. We are sick and tired of intimidation. Dpp turned directors, PSs etc into party cadres. Please remove Mtumodzi now.
Patience for what? Are you patient yourselves and then you expect others to be patient nooo work hard nd deliver the promises that took you to that position.You are there because you promised and we are here because we didn’t promise.So boss just deliver that’s your silencing weapon.
m’busa wabodza uyu, zibwezi mumpingo zili thooooooooooo tiyamba kuwulula tsopano
As a pastor you should know that the measure you use on others will also be used on you. Because your people are not giving Malawians time before they even start stealing, Malawians are impatient about giving you time to start making changes.