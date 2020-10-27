Chakwera begs for patience:  Critics urge Malawi leader to check emerging rubble

State House has said President Lazarus Chakwera understands that some Malawians are grumbling over the pace at which the Tonse Alliance administration is tackling critical issues but is pleading for patience to ‘clear the rubble’ and fix the country’s economy.

Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda said this on Monday at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre during the weekly briefings by the State House media team led by the President’s spin doctor Sean Kampondeni.

Banda said the nation needs to be patient as Chakwera is “clearing the rubble” in government.

“The President understands the people’s impatience out there. But [the change] cannot happen overnight,” said Banda.

He said the issue of cleaning up the public service is being handled at Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) level, ministerial level and at the level of the boards.

“You will notice that we did not have boards until recently and boards are crucial in initiating the much needed change that everyone is dying for.

“Things are happening and the President and his vice are committed to seeing the law take its course on each and every one who broke the law. Be assured that the President is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts of clearing the rubble, so let us all be patient,” Banda said.

Banda continued:“I am sure you have seen some PSs being sent packing.”

The presidential spokesperson said it is not vengeance that some officials aligned to the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party are being removed from positions in government institutions.

“You appreciate that everything has to be done in accordance with the law, I want to emphasise that this is not vengeance; that is not the President’s intention,” he stressed.

Critics say while trying to be seen to be fighting suspected corruption perpetrated by the predecessor regime, it will also be prudent that Chakwera manage emerging corruption perceptions within his rank and file of his administration.

Since ascending to power following the court-ordered June 23 fresh presidential elections, there are perceptions of corruption in the Chakwera-led administration which commentators say need to be instantly checked and tamed.

It has also been observed that while attempting to correct irregular appointments and recruitment of public officers, it will also be critical that the same measure is applied across the board as some officers are being appointed in the very manner others removed were recruited – which is like moving in circles.

Critics argue that authorities should stand on moral high ground to seek equity with clean hands.

But Banda said the Tonse Alliance administration was firm on the rule of law and that it will not shield anyone, even those in power when they are found flouting the law.

