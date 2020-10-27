Deputy minister Wirima impressed with Covid-19 measures in Blantyre  schools

Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa – Wirima has expressed satisfaction with coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic preventive measures being enforced by learning institutions in Blantyre.

Wirima made the remarks on Monday after touring three schools in Blantyre City.

The deputy minister visited Mbayani Primary School, Blantyre Secondary School and Zingwangwa Secondary School.

Her main message in all the schools to students was to desist from tendencies that would increase the likelihood of contracting and spreading the coronavirus.

She reminded them that despite current statistics showing a drop in the daily infection rate and a general decrease in the number of recorded cases, there was need to adhere to the set preventive measures to combat the virus once and for all.

“The current trend in the number of recorded cases in terms of new infections and recoveries is good news to the nation. However, that should not make us too relaxed to follow the preventive measures because Covid-19 is still an issue,” she said.

She also urged teachers to take a leading role to ensure that both staff members and learners adhere to the preventive measures.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares