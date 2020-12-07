Chilima says Salima Solar Project a breakthrough to persistent power shortages

State Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima says the Salima Solar Project is critical in addressing the Malawi’s irritating power shortages.

He made the remarks when he visited project site in Salima today.

Chilima, who is also the Minister of Economic Planning and Development, has today embarked on a tour of public project sites to appreciate the state of implementation and progress made against planned implementation.

The Vice President has already held discussions with implementing entity for the Nkhotakota-Msulira Road – Shire Construction Company – and JMC Power, which is implementing the solar project in Salima and Dedza districts.

“The purpose of the visit is to appreciate the progress being made on the public projects as well as to understand the challenges the implementing entities are facing in their work. I am generally impressed from the stories thr management of JMC Power have told me and I am quite sure this project will play a crucial role in addressing the problem of power outages,” said Chilima.

The Country Director for JMC Power, Phylip Ceferink, lamented that the emergence of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) disrupted operations at the site as employees were forced to work from home.

Howe, Ceferink assured that, all things being equal, the company will start selling 60 megawatts of power to the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) by April 2021.

