Chilima says Tonse alliance will fight corruption and end nepotism in Malawi

Vice President Salous Chilima has assured Malawians that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarous Chakwera and the Tonse Alliance will mount a vigorous fight against corruption and nepotism in the country and at Capital Hill once voted into power.

Speaking at a rally at Mtakataka in Dedza on Saturday, Chilima said rampant corruption and nepotism in recruitment of staff taking place in the civil service is hampering development.

“There is too much corruption and nepotism at Capital Hill, especially recruitmet and promotion of people as Principal Secretaries.

“People are being recruited and promoted not on merit but because they have agreed to aid corruption. We will put this to an end,” charged Chilima.

He said billions of money is being wasted through corruption in government instead of going towards development progress.

” Fighting corruption and nepotism will help us save money to build new market here at Matakataka and factories in Salima and Nkhotakota, buy cotton and other produce at good prices,” he said.

Chilima also assured people that once the Tonse Alliance has takes over government fertilizer will be sold at a cheap price of K4,495 per 50kg bag.

He said cheap fertilizer will help improve food security in the country, end corruption and hatred brought about by coupons.

Chilima said Chakwera presidency will promote servant leadership under the H5 brand and unite Malawians.

” Everyone deserves to live a happy life in this country. Malawi is not for two families only, or for one tribe or region. The Tonse alliance was formed to unite Malawians,” he said.

He urged people of Mtakakata and the whole country to vote for Chakwera so that the alliance wins with a wide margin.

” This time there will be no need to go to the courts. The alliance was formed to attain the 50+1 threshold ordered by the courts. So Let us go and vote in large numbers and protect our votes. Voting for Chakwera is as good as voting for Chilima, Joyce Banda, Khumbo Kachale and all the alliance partners,” he assured the people.

He said the Tonse alliance will promote servant leadership and change mindset of towards development of the country.

” If Malawi is to develop we need to change our mindset. The country has stagnated in terms of development because people, including those in leadership development do not have a positive mindset to development” said the Veep

Since Thursday this week, Chilima addressed a total of 24 whistle stops in some parts of Nkhotakota and Salima where he has been campaigning for Chakwera and reminded people of the campaign promises that UTM and alliance partners will implement once in government.

Some of the notable places where Chilima stopped over are Dwanga, Luwelezi, Nkhotakota boma, Kaphamtenga, Mvera, Kamuzu road, Senga-bay and Chipoka.

