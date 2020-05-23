Callista says DPP thriving on stolen wealth: ‘Vote Chakwera to be president for better Malawi’

Former First Lady Callista Mutharika who is executive member of UTM Party has appealed to Malawians to vote for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) torchbearer Lazarous Chakwera, saying she left Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after realising that the party is thriving on wealth stolen through corruption.

Madam Mutharika made the remarks on Saturday at Mtakataka in Dedza where Vice President Salous Chilima. who is also runningmate to Chakwera, held a campaign rally.

” I have come here to urge you to vote for Dr Chakwera and the Tonse Alliance for a united Malawi and a better future. I left DPP because I realised there is too much corrutption in there. Wrongful enrichment has been institionalised in DPP government. Do not give them a chance,” pleaded Mutharika.

She said people should be aware that is the same ill-gotten wealth that DPP is now ditching out as cash handouts to people and chiefs to get votes.

“Those handouts being given to you and some chiefs are left overs from the millions of money they have accumulated through corruption. Just receive the money, its yours but vote for Chakwera,” she said.

Mutharika said Chakwera is a stable and mature leader with a clean record who will unite the country and fight corruption.

“Your vote is a weapon to change the course of Malawi. I took a personal risk and left all the wealth and presidge in DPP to help save Malawi,” said Mutharika.

She said the Malawi Enterprise Developemt Fund (MEDF) loans being touted by the DPP government are a campaign tool, saying MEDF has been there for many years but very few people have benefitted in the country.

Speaking earlier, Member of Parliament for Dedza South Patrick Bandawe said Chilima was a courageous and sefless leader who deserves respect.

Bandawe said Chilima and Chakwera fought galantly in the courts to seek justice for Malawians and won all the cases, something that was unthinkable before.

” You have shown that you are a courageous leader and you fought a good fight in the courts. You are also sefless leader for accepting to partner with Chakwera as runningmate. We all know that you are equally capable to lead this alliance but you allowed Dr Chakwera to lead,” said Bandawe.

He urged people in his constituency and the whole country to vote for Dr Chakwera and the alliance for a better Malawi.

” In 2019 this constituency had 45,000 registered voters but only 32,000 voted. This time we will make sure everyone votes,” he said.

Before the Mtakataka rally, Chilima held 8 whistle stops campaign meetings in Salima including at Senga bay, Kamuzu road and Chipoka.

