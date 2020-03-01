Chilima says UTM-MCP alliance not done deal, talks underway: ‘We will communicate the outcome’

Malawian Vice President Salous Chilima has publicly confirmed that UTM Party is in talks with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for a possible electoral alliance for the forthcoming fresh presidential elections.

Earlier this week UTM Publicity Secretary Joseph Chidanti Malungu told the media that UTM has set up a committee to hold alliance talks with MCP.

And on Sturday, MCP released a statement that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has mandated its president Lazarous Chakwera to enter into alliance talks with his counterpart Chilima and also set up an MCP committee for the same.

Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd at upper Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday, Chilima said UTM and MCP are still discussing the alliance and that once a decision is made the nation will be informed.

” We are talking with our friends in MCP. The nation will be informed about the outcome of the talks and the decision to be on the alliance,” said Chilima.

He assured the people that the decision that will be made will be meant to help the UTM will the fresh elections.

Also UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati spoke on the alliance issue, assuring the nation that the discussions are going on and that the nation will be informed of the outcome.

Kaliati urged the youth to register enmasse when registration opens so as to enable UTM amass enough votes in the fresh elections.

Earlier, Chilima spend much of his time reminding the gathering and the nation about the UTM manifesto.

He said UTM was formed to give hope to all Malawians, regardless of age , region or party affiliation.

” We must constantly be reminded that the UTM came to ensure that people in Malawi are happy regardless of their political persuasion,” he stated.

Chilima said UTM manifesto is the best as it outlines transformational policies such as cheap fertilizer, fixing agriculture and health sectors as well as uplifting the welfare of the youth, women and the elderly.

” We still maintain that it is imperative that we fix agriculture in Malawi. We must start reducing the price of fertilizer from over K20,000 to K4,500 to allow more poor Malawians access the commodity,” he said.

Chilima said there is a critical need to reform the public sector to ensure that public services are given to Malawians at the required standard.

This was the second rally Chilima has held since the Constitutional Court on February 3, 2020 nullfied the May 21, 2019 elections and ordered fresh elections within 150 days.

The first rally was held at Masintha ground in Lilongwe and was also attended by a multitude of people.

