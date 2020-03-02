Zim’s Chicken Inn win bonanza on Malawi soil: BB beat pointless Nomads

Chicken Inn from Zimbabwe came, saw and conquered as they returned home with the championship of the international Energem Big Four Bonanza at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday.

In a Blantyre derby that saw Nyasa Big Bullets finishing second, it was fantastic encounter, as Bullets dominated the first half before their age-old rivals Be Forward Wanderers turn in the second half.

The Nomads – who finished miserably bottom with no point having lost all the three matches – were first to score thVincent Nyangulu after a well taken cross from Felix Zulu.

Bullets responded a few minutes later with a Bright Munthali’s goal. Firing from all cylinders, Bullets scored another goal through Mike Nkwate.

The Peoples Team were at it again through Precious Sambani after goalkeeper William Thole’s poor judgment.

Come second half, the Nomads made several changes and they looked an organized team led by Rapson, who tormented the Peoples team.

The left footer, who signed Wanderers from Hangover FC provided two assists which led to two goals for the Nomads from Nyangulu and Peter Cholopi.

In this half, Bullets also scored another goal courtesy of Hassani Kajoke.

Rapson had a chance to grab an equalizer for the Nomads towards the end of the game but he placed his effort over the post.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :