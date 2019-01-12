Chilima says UTM will not be intimidated: Condemns MP Kalindo’s arrest

Vice President Saulos Chilima, who is also torchbearer of UTM Party in May 21 Tripartite elections, has condemned the arrest of UTM Youth Director Bon Kalindo on Thursday, saying its a ploy to scare opposition figures and called on his supporters not to be intimidated.

Chilima spoke at Matenje School Ground in Salima North East on Saturday during a political rally that the country should not allow to slide back to the old regime of intimidation and scaring people.

“Some of us were here in 1992/93 when we were fighting the one party rule and we will not allow to slide back,” said Chilima, who led a pro multi-party democracy group when he was a student at Chancellor College of the University of Malawi during the dawn of democrcay.

“Bon Kalindo is innocent and should be released,” Chilima demanded of Kalindo, the Mulanje South legislator, who is spending a weekend in police cell.

“There are people who have been stoning police stations and are left scot free because they belong to the ruling party. Just release him, he has done nothing wrong,” said a highly charged Chilima, warning the powers-that-be to think progressively and not retrogression.

Kalindo was arrested on Thursday on charges of disorderly conduct contrary to Section 153 (1) of the Police Act as well as insulting the President contrary to Section 4 of the Protected Flags, Emblems and Names Act.

Police accuses Kalindo that he was insulting President Pater Mutharika at Balaka Police Station where Chilima went last Sunday to find out the reasons for the arrest of his two aides Joshua Valera and Kushiro Unyolo who represented him at a cultural ceremony at Liwonde.

“Let me assure you that none of us will be intimidated by these arrests, they will just make us stronger. No one should intimidate you,” said Chilima.

“You are arresting us without any crime but let me assure you that when we get in government we will arrest those with crimes, those who have stolen from you. Others did not have money in 2014 but are building mansions in lakeshore districts, we will turn those into hospitals after May this year,” said Chilima.

He said ” it’s unfortunate that I do not have a screen, I would have played you a clip where someone was insulting the President but was not arrested.”

Chilima also condemned the killing of people with albinism and blamed government for failing to protect its people.

“This is so because the leaders are greedy, they are just interested of what they will get in their pockets,” said Chilima.

When Kalindo was appearing at the Zomba Resident Magistrate Court, he was surrounded by almost 50 armed Police officers.

“They should have used this kind of security in protecting people with albinism,” said Chilima.

In his application for bail lawyer Kondwani Kumitengo said Kalindo should be granted bail, as he cannot be kept on remand when there is no evidence that he committed the cited crime.

The lawyer further said Kalindo being a citizen of the country is entitled to be granted bail. He said Kalindo is also a legislator, businessman, married with three children as well as a committee member in the parliamentary Committees of Agriculture and Media, attributes that can make him to appear before the court when needed.

Eastern Region chief resident magistrate Mzondi Mvula reserved to Monday his ruling on a bail application.

