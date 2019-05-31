Chilima security detail removed, new VP Chimulirenji gets MG 2
Immediate past Vice President Saulos Chilima will no longer have 46 security officers from Malawi police who have since been withdrawn and new Vice President Everton Chimulirenji has been given security detail befitting the country’s second in command.
Chimulirenji has also taken MG 2 the protocols number plate of his official car.
Police bodyguards who were assigned to Chilima have not only been withdrawn but also transferred to some remote policing units in the Northern Region with immediate effect.
They have been redeployed to police stations or sub- stations such as Nthalire in Chitipa, Kafukule, Kabwafu, Emfeni and Euthini in Mzimba, Ntchenachena in Rumphi, Usisya in Nkhatabay and Chizumulu in Likoma.
Some had been transferred to Kanengo in Lilongwe and Mponela in Dowa – the central region but no one has been redeployed to establishments in the southern region.
The police officers have since described the move as a way of punishment.
Palibepo nkhani apa kodi madera omwe mwatchulawo mmati akagwireko ntchoto ndani?
Aliyense mMalawi atha kugwira ntchito malo ena aliwonse. ndani analemberedwa kukagwira kutauni kapena kumudzi kokha. Nenani zina timve.
The DEVIL at WORK. Malawi captured by the DEVIL. Koma mulungu yekha akuwona. Problem is, the DEVIL thinks he is God and stops to fear God. Tiphedweso anthu. Owina mwachilungamo sangapange za manyi ngati zimenezo.
What did you expect the government to do with them? At least they still have their jobs. You don’t transfer security personnel from one person to the other. Never happen anywhere in the world. Police ndi iwo wokha. Kuli anzawo. By the way, this guy had 46 security officers from police? Yet, he was saying something different during the campaign.
Ndala zachekale kale
Koma nde tiona zambilitu. In the name of kuteteza pitala. God alone is the only protector. Hetini.
SKC sakudandaulatu. He sprayed his words and ideas to the citizens ndipo anamva.
Tikudikila cilungamo basiiiii.
A CYRUS KAMPANGO KKKK UDOLO MUNAPANGA UJA I HOPE MUKUGONA OPANDA NKAWA NDI CIKUMBU MTIMA. DZIVERE NDI OMWE ANAKUTUMANI WO TO TRY REDUCE SKC KUTI ASAVOTE. NJOYANI MPAMBA MWALANDILAO DHALA. Nkhanga zinaonatu.
Masiku ake siano acibisalilano.
SAYILASI SAILASI KAMPANDO KAMPANGO
Skomo