Chilima security detail removed, new VP Chimulirenji gets MG 2

May 31, 2019 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Immediate past Vice President Saulos Chilima will no longer have  46 security officers from Malawi police who have since been withdrawn and new Vice President Everton Chimulirenji has been given  security detail befitting the country’s second in command.

Chilima’s former guard commander salutes as immediate-past-Vice president’s wife Mary Chilima looks on

Chimulirenji has also taken MG 2 the protocols number plate of his official car.

Police bodyguards who were assigned to Chilima have not only been withdrawn but also transferred to some remote policing units in the Northern Region with immediate effect.

They have been redeployed to police stations or sub- stations  such as Nthalire in Chitipa, Kafukule, Kabwafu, Emfeni and Euthini in Mzimba, Ntchenachena in Rumphi, Usisya in Nkhatabay and Chizumulu in Likoma.

Some had been transferred to Kanengo in Lilongwe and Mponela in Dowa – the central region but  no one has been redeployed to establishments in the southern region.

The police officers have since described the move as a way of punishment.

Alegria
Guest
Alegria

Palibepo nkhani apa kodi madera omwe mwatchulawo mmati akagwireko ntchoto ndani?
Aliyense mMalawi atha kugwira ntchito malo ena aliwonse. ndani analemberedwa kukagwira kutauni kapena kumudzi kokha. Nenani zina timve.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
aalex
Guest
aalex

The DEVIL at WORK. Malawi captured by the DEVIL. Koma mulungu yekha akuwona. Problem is, the DEVIL thinks he is God and stops to fear God. Tiphedweso anthu. Owina mwachilungamo sangapange za manyi ngati zimenezo.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jakison Laanje
Guest
Jakison Laanje

What did you expect the government to do with them? At least they still have their jobs. You don't transfer security personnel from one person to the other. Never happen anywhere in the world. Police ndi iwo wokha. Kuli anzawo. By the way, this guy had 46 security officers from police? Yet, he was saying something different during the campaign.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Wina Mpoto
Guest
Wina Mpoto

Ndala zachekale kale

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

Koma nde tiona zambilitu. In the name of kuteteza pitala. God alone is the only protector. Hetini.
SKC sakudandaulatu. He sprayed his words and ideas to the citizens ndipo anamva.
Tikudikila cilungamo basiiiii.
A CYRUS KAMPANGO KKKK UDOLO MUNAPANGA UJA I HOPE MUKUGONA OPANDA NKAWA NDI CIKUMBU MTIMA. DZIVERE NDI OMWE ANAKUTUMANI WO TO TRY REDUCE SKC KUTI ASAVOTE. NJOYANI MPAMBA MWALANDILAO DHALA. Nkhanga zinaonatu.
Masiku ake siano acibisalilano.
SAYILASI SAILASI KAMPANDO KAMPANGO
Skomo

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago