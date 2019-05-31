Chilima security detail removed, new VP Chimulirenji gets MG 2

Immediate past Vice President Saulos Chilima will no longer have 46 security officers from Malawi police who have since been withdrawn and new Vice President Everton Chimulirenji has been given security detail befitting the country’s second in command.

Chimulirenji has also taken MG 2 the protocols number plate of his official car.

Police bodyguards who were assigned to Chilima have not only been withdrawn but also transferred to some remote policing units in the Northern Region with immediate effect.

They have been redeployed to police stations or sub- stations such as Nthalire in Chitipa, Kafukule, Kabwafu, Emfeni and Euthini in Mzimba, Ntchenachena in Rumphi, Usisya in Nkhatabay and Chizumulu in Likoma.

Some had been transferred to Kanengo in Lilongwe and Mponela in Dowa – the central region but no one has been redeployed to establishments in the southern region.

The police officers have since described the move as a way of punishment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :