Mera hits at Escom over underperformance

May 31, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) has accused state run electricity distributor Escom of underperformance.

Mera chairperson Bishop Bvumbwe and CEO Magalasi: Regulator says Escom has failed to meet key targets

Mera executive director Collins Magalasi said the energy regulator’s assessment of Escom from October to December show that the state power company has failed to meet set key targets.

“There are several key targets Escom has failed to achieve. We agreed that they needed to invest more in infrastructure, they have not done it,” said Magalasi.

Magalasi also accused Escom of failing to collect debt, saying there are so many individuals, organizations and government departments which owe Escom billions of money but the power utility company is failing to recover the money.

He also said Mera and Escom had agreed for 90, 000 new connections between October and December but Escom managed to make 22,000 new connections only.

Spokesperson for Escom Innoent Chitosi said his organisaton failed to achieve some key targets because of financial problems.

“We have made huge sacrifices to ensure that our customers get quality services but the problem is finances,” said Chitosi.

He said for instance, government departments and ministries are failing to pay their debt to Escom.

“This is a general problem. The government departments and ministries have also appeared before the Public Accounts Parliamentary committee,” said Chitosi.

He also said a lot of money went to the hiring of the gen sets during the electricity problems.  

NONSE AMERA ESCOM YU ARE SAILING THE SAME BOAT MUKUTENGA NDALAMA KUPITITSA KU CHIPANI NDIYE MUKUGANIZA KUTI ESCOM IYENDA BWANJI EGENCO, ESCOM AKUTSOGOLERA NDI ALOMWE OSAPHUNZIRA NDIYE ZINTHU ZINGAYENDE

How do you expect ESCOM top performe? You want ESCOM to invest in more infrastructure yet you as the CEO of MERA is busy facilitatating the diversion of money to DPP?

Zinazi ndiye kunama. Izi mwadziwa liti. Mwaalandalanda ndalama kupangira campaign lero muzite sanachite perform. Tawafunsani ma regional governor a DPP zimene amapanga ku ESCOM ko. Nanu a ESCOM zinazi kumaulura. MWati anthu sakudziwa ndalama zimatuluka zija.

