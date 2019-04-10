Chilima sets countdown for  Mutharika’s exit at State House: ‘Malawians will be voting to have  new  president’

Vice President Saulos Chilima is reminding people the number of days left until the end of the President Peter Mutharika’s first term as people go to polls on May 21 2019, upbeat that there will be leadership change through the ballot.

Chilima, who is also UTM presidential candidate in the May elections challenging the incumbent, told a whistle-stop campaign meetings in Mangochi on Wednesday that the writing is on the wall that Malawians will be voting for a 6th Republican President and Mutharika will join the ‘league of former presidents’.

The UTM presidential hopeful said he was counting down the days to the elections to alert the public of when the reign of Mutharika is over and to act as a beacon of hope for the masses.

“On May 21 all registered voters should go to the ballot and cast their votes for UTM to have a government which will make life enjoyable for everyone, ” said Chilima.

“Go vote for UTM because it is the only party that will give you sustainable growth in the economy and you will have a good life,” he said.

Chilima said the country need to reboot the current administration.

“ The people are suffering, the poor people are getting poorer every day. We have few days to change for the better with our votes,” he said.

“The power is in the hands of the masses, you the voters.”

Just like in all places Chilima has been campaigning for UTM, he elaborated what he will do if ushered into power next year.

He condemned the Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) for the usual sins of executive arrogance: greed, nepotism and corruption, saying it is worsening poverty in the country.

Chilima told the crowds that UTM administration will replace the scandal riddled Farm Input Subsidy Programme (Fisp) with a programme for cheaper fertiliser to promote agriculture and ensure household and national food security.

Fisp is dogged by political and logistical problems and many Malawians have expressed frustration with the subsidy programme.

The programme is increasingly missing its goal of promoting household and national food security through government’s provision of quality seeds and subsidised fertiliser to smallholder farmers.

Chilima said a cheaper subsidy programme could best replace the Fisp programme, which is not serving its purpose as it is only benefitting a few.

“We need to promote agriculture and end this shameful history of poverty in Malawi. I will announce new prices for fertiliser this month end of April but I can assure you it will be less than K10 000,” said Chilima, who dumped DPP last year June.

Chilima said the country need to promote modern farming technologies, revamp agriculture market and invest in value addition to grow the country’s economy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :