Pastor Esau Banda prays for Malawi to elect transformational leader: End nepotism, wrongful enrichment

Senior Pastor for Pentecostal International Christian Centre (PICC) Pastor Esau Banda has prayed to God to give Malawi a better future through quality leadership to be voted by the electorate in May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Pastor Banda in a sermon ‘Hope of Glory’ monitored on Times Radio on Wednesday April 10 2019, dedicated in praying that Malawi should get transformational leadership.

He stressed the nation needs political leaders who demonstrate servant-style leadership.

“There are some political parties that are tribal parties. Such kinds of leaders are not kind of leader d that we need as a nation,” he said.

“We need people that can rise against tribalism, regionalism and nepotism,” the charismatic preacher added.

He preacher said voters should look for politicians that are conversant with what Malawians needs.

“We need what I call politicians that are professional. They have a well defined developmental agenda for the country. Something they can sell to the people and convince the people to vote for them,” he said.

He said leaders should those that are ready to get into positions of authorities can go flat out and purse their transformational agenda and end the culture of wrongful enrichment.

“We are tired as people just seeing fee individuals enriching themselves. No, that is not the reason for getting into politics. We want political leaders that are going to take this nation into promising land,” said the preacher in the broadcast sermon.

He said Malawi needs leaders that can help the nation prosper and creates wealth for all not just for a few.

“We are tired of stagnation. We are tired of crawling,” he said.

He said political leaders that cannot give Malawians what they want should leave the political arena.

“That is the truth. We want success and prosperity not just of those in political leadership but the success and prosperity of all of us,” stressed Pastor Banda.

The elections scheduled for May 21, 2019, will elect a president, members of parliament and local councillors.

According to the Malawi Electoral Commission, the poll will be held under the theme “Consolidating Malawi Democracy through the Ballot.”

The 2019 poll will mark the 25th anniversary of the resumption of multi-party elections in Malawi, but the religious leaders have said the country still needs change.

