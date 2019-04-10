Malawi women’s football team back home, focus now on Kenya

Malawi women’s national football team which advanced to the second round of Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers with a 3-0 second-leg win over Mozambique in Maputo on Wednesday arrived back home on Thursday with focus switched on to Kenya fixture in September.

The victorious Malawi women football team arrived in the afternoon through Chileka Airport after booting out Mozambique through on a 14-1 aggregate following their 11-1 triumph in the first leg at home last Thursday.

The team’s Coach Abel Mkandawire said he is happy that his subjects followed instructions and managed to win both games convincingly.

“We have a very brilliant squad with depth . What we need now are early preparations for the tie against Kenya.

“We would like to ask the authorities to ensure they arrange international friendly games to give the girls more international exposure”, he said.

Striker Temwa Chawinga, who is currently the top goal scorer in the African qualifiers with 6 goals, says the team has what it takes to make it to the Olympics next year.

“As a striker, my job is to score as many goals as possible. Our team has very talented players and all of us are hardworking. Above all, we listen to our coaches and I believe that with God on our side, we will make it”, said Chawinga.

Malawi will meet Kenya – Kenya who boast of six overseas-based professionals – in the next round with the first game at home on 26th August and the return leg away on 1st September 2019.

