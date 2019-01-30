Chilima speaks on K53bn ‘Uniform-gate’: Karim Batawarara denting Malawi govt’s image

January 30, 2019 James Nthondo -Nyasa Times 6 Comments

State Vice President Saulos Chilima has said only a mad person would buy a belt at K100 000 and a shirt at K60 000 and has asked authorities to properly investigate the infamous   profiteering in the controversial K53 billion Immigration uniforms supply deal christened as  ‘Uniform gate’ scandal at the Immigration department.

Chilima: Immigration officers shirt costs K60 000, belt K100 000, really?

“It will only be a mad man who will buy a belt at K100 000 and a T- shirt at K60 000. This is pure theft. I would like to ask those investigating this issue to go to the very end of this  and the people involved should be prosecuted,” said Chilima.

Addressing a news conference in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Chilima said there are several corruption scandals that he would want to talk about in a few days time and the ‘unformgate’ is one of them.

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has since expressed fears of profiteering in the Immigration uniforms supply deal after noting exorbitant prices for items like gloves at K60 000.

PAC chairperson Alekeni Menyani said his committee has cast doubt at some claims in the deal such as a single uniform shirt for an Immigration officer pegged at about K60 000 and in some cases a belt quoted at K100 000.

The committee also invited the two contracted companies—Africa Commercial Agency and Reliance Trading Company—that are demanding K53.9 billion for a K9 billion contract to supply uniforms and other accessories to the Immigration Department through a 2012 contract. Delivery, however, only started five years later.

The two companies are owned by controversial businessman Abdul Karim Batawarara.

Recently, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) wrote President Peter Mutharika to intervene in the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
AmbyiyeTatopa nanuneemaNdifesalayi Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ambyiye
Guest
Ambyiye

Why don’t we Just send this Indian guy back to his home

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago
Tatopa nanu
Guest
Tatopa nanu

we are finished with DPP

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 minutes ago
neema
Guest
neema

achipezelela chipwete agalu amenewa

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
salayi
Guest
salayi

kuba agalu amenewa alibe nchito akulimba ntima chifukwa cha antu osazindikila koma akuyenera kuchoka mbomamu basi , opusa kwabasi kumangoba ndalama ngati zilibe mwini zoona zimenezo

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

This government has absolutely no shame. Lets vote them all out.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Ndife
Guest
Ndife

Only people with a profession eye can see what is happening. Chilima can not even see himself. This is very dangerous. He is young man but he has finished everything typical of colouds people.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes