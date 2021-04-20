Chilima storms Councils on project and reforms inspection tour

Vice President Saulos Chilima on Monday embarked on an inspection of public projects being undertaken in the northern region as well as tracking first quarter progress of reforms in councils based in the region.

The inspection will take Chilima to Karonga, Rumphi and Nkhatabay where various projects are currently under implementation.

All along councils have been coming to Capital Hill for reforms meetings but this time the Vice President is physically visiting the councils to appreciate progress made in the first quarter.

“Today, I started with inspection of the Jenda-Edingeni-Engalaweni-Manyamula-Mzimba Road to appreciate the state of implementation of this crucial road that will link Jenda to Mzimba Boma. There have been issues of funding the funding will be available and works will continue,” said Chilima.

Later, the veep visited a site for the new and modern M’mbelwa District Council building scheduled to be completed between April and June, 2022.

Chilima told journalists that the Tonse administration will ensure that these projects completed.

“I have as always stressed the importance of sticking to timelines of such projects to avoid inflation of project costs. The issue of funding constraints is a common story as we have observed in the public projects in the Lower Shire,” Chilima said adding;

”What is important in the end is that that are on track and the government is very committed to fund these projects through various means including local currency bonds.”

Chilima, who is expected to deliver a recommendation report to President Lazarus Chakwera to overhaul the public service, is also expected to visit projects in the eastern and southern regions next week.

