Chilima takes Imbizo campaign trail to Nkhotakota, Salima

Vice President Salous Chilima, who is Tonse Alliance running mate, is this week hitting the rural hitherlands of Nkhotatakota and Salima with more whistle stops campaign meetings popularly known as imbizos to garner support for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) torchbearer Lazarous Chakwera.

Chilima last week held highly patronised imbizos in Ntcheu, Dedza, Lilongwe, Dowa and Ntchisi before holding a rally at Ntchisi boma on Saturday and Likuni on Sunday.

This week, Chilima is taking the campaign to Dwanga, Nkhotakota boma and Salima with whistle stops before main rally at Mtakata on Saturday.

According to a program released by the UTM party, Chilima will hold a total of 24 imbizos in the two lakeshore districts from Thurdsay to Saturday.

Some of the notable places Chilima will stop over are Dwanga, Luwelezi, Nkhotakota boma, Kaphamtenga, Mvera, Kamuzu road, Senga-bay and Chipoka.

Chilima challenged during a rally at Kasungu boma on Saturday last week that he is physically fit ans has energy to hold not less than 10 imbizos every day.

The imbizos became a famous campaign tool for Chilima last year when he was running as a presidential candidate on UTM ticket, but this time he is using the imbizos to woe support for MCP presidential hopeful Lazarous Chakwera..

Chilima told a rally in Mzuzu a fortnight ago that he has put on hold his presidnetial ambitions to support Chakwera so that the two join forces to redeem the country.

“My Presidential ambitions are on pause. I have done this to save the country by supporting and standing with Dr Lazarous Chakwer,a” he said.

Chilima has however assured UTM supporters that the alliance is for their own good and that the party’s manifesto will be incoporated into the alliance package.

He has cited plans such as one million jobs for the youth, cheap fertilizer at K4,495, K70 billion loan scheme to benefit women and the youth, free water and electricity connection, and monthly honoraria for the elderly as some of the manifesto plans to beincoporated into the alliance.

