Growers asks court to suspend new Malawi tobacco policy

May 20, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Tobacco growers are in court asking for the suspension of the new tobacco policy which they claim is hurting them.

Lawyer Maulidi representing tobacco growers

Lawyer for the growers, Paul Maulidi has confirmed that he went to the High Court on Tuesday to seek leave for judicial review on the matter.

“The new tobacco policy does not represent the interests of tobacco growers in the country. I have sought for an injunction to stop its operationisation until a judicial review is done,” he said.

The High Court has since set Friday for the hearing of the case.

Lawyer for Tobacco Commission, which is implementing the policy, refused to comment saying he needed to consult his clients first.

