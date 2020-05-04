Chilima talks on torchbearer for MCP-UTM alliance: ‘It’s either me or Chakwera’

Vice President Saulos Chilima has said UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are set to present presidential nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) saying the torchbearer will be either him or MCP’s leader Lazarus Chakwera.

Chilima said at a news conference that the two opposition parties, which have formed an electoral alliance alongside six other parties, remain poised to contest the fresh presidential elections salted for July 2.

MCP and UTM are yet to unveil their coalition’s torch bearer, but Chilima said: “We will have one leader. It’s either me or Dr Chakwera. There is no third person.”

He added: “The MCP-UTM alliance is designed to promote unity among Malawians.”

The Vice-President said the presidential candidate will be known on Wednesday when presenting nomination papers.

“The alliance torch bearer will be known on Wednesday when presenting nomination papers. So remain calm because Wednesday is not far,” said Chilima while responding to a question from a journalist at UTM headquarters at Area 10.

“Let us be ready to accept whosoever is going to lead the alliance. Our most important duty will be to go and vote,” he said.

He said the alliance was formed to meet aspirations of majority of Malawians and to unite the country which is heavily divided at the moment.

“The nomination papers to presented on Wednesday will be for the alliance only. There are others who are trying to destroy the alliance that it should fail, they will not succeed,” said Chilima.

Chilima urged Malawians to remain calm, to go and register in their large numbers.

He also said people should take opinions or reports against alliance with a pinch of a salt, saying communication comes from the leaders openly they way they did by announcing it.

“Opinions are free of charge. There are people who are generating fake news daily against alliance on social media. They are paid to do so. That’s how they earn their living. But correct information from alliance you will hear from us the leaders,” he said.

He urged Malawians to think beyond the leadership issue.

Chilima said time has come for Malawians to stop politics of nepotism and tribalism, saying UTM has no specific area or tribe which it calls a stronghold, saying UTM has Malawi as a stronghold.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is scheduled to receive nomination papers from presidential candaidates for the fresh elections scheduled for July 2, 2020;

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!