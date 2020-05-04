Malawi repatriates ex-president Muluzi caught up in South Africa lockdown
Former president Bakili Muluzi was caught in coronavirus lockdown in South Africa where he had gone for his usual medical attention.
Sources said after his duration for medical attention expired, Malawi’s first president in democratic Malawi could not get out of Cape Town and had to be restricted to his hotel due to the coronavirus.
Sources in government say this prompted the Malawi government to charter a plane to bring him and his aides back to Malawi.
“It could have been very expensive to keep him and his aides in South Africa because we don’t know when the lockdown would end,” said a government official.
Muluzi and his aides are now on self quarantine at the former president’s residence at BCA Hill residence in Blantyre.
UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga has confirmed that Muluzi is back in South Africa having been stuck in a lockdown in South Africa.
Muluzi is Constitutionally entitled to a state funded medical care.
It is in order. All the best bwana Muluzi father and founder of democracy! Long live democracy
Disguising display of entitlement from tax payers monies,
South Africa did not restrict those who wished to leave only those that wished to enter.
Entitled to State funded Health Care Malawi is the State and is what every Malawian citizen is entitled what we are talking about is enhanced Healthcare in South Africa.
Private plane for two why not reporiate other stranded Malawian who are not funded with Pension, Free housing or Medical
Muluzi is the father of our democracy
Mutharika
while innocent people continue to suffer. What a world of unfairness.
The catalyst of the UDF and DPP alliance. He promised all and sundry that the tube(DPP) that he inflated single handedly he will also deflate! DPP ans Mulhako beware!!
Do the same repatriate those poor Malawians who are stranded in South Africa because of lockdown.
This could be the best thing the Government could do to its citizens, unfortunately not this Government.
Are they former Presidents as well ? Acknowledge some people are more important than others .
PRIVATE HIRED JET
Quite in order.