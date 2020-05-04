Malawi repatriates ex-president Muluzi caught up in South Africa lockdown

May 4, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 11 Comments

Former president Bakili Muluzi was caught in coronavirus lockdown in South Africa where he had gone for his usual medical attention.

Muluzi (r) in a chartered plane from South Africa

Sources said after his duration for medical attention expired, Malawi’s first president in democratic Malawi could not get out of Cape Town and had to be restricted to his hotel due to the coronavirus.

Sources in government say this prompted the Malawi government to charter a plane to bring him and his aides back to Malawi.

“It could have been very expensive to keep him and his aides in South Africa because we don’t know when the lockdown would end,” said a government official.

Muluzi and his aides are now on self quarantine at  the former president’s residence at BCA Hill residence in Blantyre.

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga has confirmed that Muluzi is back in South Africa having been stuck in a lockdown in South Africa.

Muluzi is Constitutionally entitled to a state funded medical care.

chataika
Guest
chataika

It is in order. All the best bwana Muluzi father and founder of democracy! Long live democracy

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Frustrated voter
Guest
Frustrated voter

Disguising display of entitlement from tax payers monies,
South Africa did not restrict those who wished to leave only those that wished to enter.
Entitled to State funded Health Care Malawi is the State and is what every Malawian citizen is entitled what we are talking about is enhanced Healthcare in South Africa.
Private plane for two why not reporiate other stranded Malawian who are not funded with Pension, Free housing or Medical

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Smart
Guest
Smart

Muluzi is the father of our democracy

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Duwa
Guest
Duwa

Mutharika

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mpakaten
Guest
Mpakaten

while innocent people continue to suffer. What a world of unfairness.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Pachalo
Guest
Pachalo

The catalyst of the UDF and DPP alliance. He promised all and sundry that the tube(DPP) that he inflated single handedly he will also deflate! DPP ans Mulhako beware!!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kalvin kaliwamba
Guest
Kalvin kaliwamba

Do the same repatriate those poor Malawians who are stranded in South Africa because of lockdown.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
The Judge
Guest
The Judge

This could be the best thing the Government could do to its citizens, unfortunately not this Government.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Pachoko Padoko
Guest
Pachoko Padoko

Are they former Presidents as well ? Acknowledge some people are more important than others .

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
nafundo zalo
Guest
nafundo zalo

PRIVATE HIRED JET

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mbanje Legalised
Guest
Mbanje Legalised

Quite in order.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
