Coronavirus frontline health workers tracing patients contacts

May 4, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Ministry of Health coronavirus frontline health workers are tracing people who have been in contact with two Covid-19 patients in Mzuzu.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango: Malawi’s Covid-19 cases now at 39.

Over the weekend, Mzuzu registered two confirmed coronavirus cases, women aged 35 and 20.

The 35-year-old woman tested positive after being in contact with a person who tested positive in Lilongwe’s Kaliyeka location, two weeks ago.

The Lilongwe patient who travelled from Tanzania, died two days after testing positive and his family is in self-quarantine.

And on Sunday, Health minister Jappie Mhango announced the third patient who was in contact with the first patient recorded in Mzuzu, weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Minister has appealed for continued observation of prevention guidelines suchas regular hand washing, social distancing, avoid handshakes, observe self-quarantine rules,and avoid overcrowded places.

