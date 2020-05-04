Ministers Botomani, Mhango resist calls to resign: Meeting with HRDC shifted to Tuesday
Two Cabinet ministers Jappie Mhango and Mark Botomani are resisting calls to resign despite a growing backlash against their attempts to cover up the pocketing of Covid-19 allowances by the ministers.
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) had demanded that the two Cabinet ministers abdicate from their offices following the revelations that they lied when they claimed ministers were not drawing allowances on Covid-19 tours.
But the ministers invited the HRDC for a roundtable talks on Monday which has since been shifted to Tuesday at 10 am.
After lying to the nation that they, ministers, were not pocketing fat allowances for conducting coronavirus activities, their lie was categorically unmasked by the media last week through a video of Mhango and Botomani whispering, conniving to cheat the people of Malawi that they are actually not getting rich out of the pandemic.
“Let’s just call it fuel allocation,” suggested Bottoman no realising he was on record.
“It’s always classified as such,” countered Mhango.
Botomani further told Mhango: “No, they have clearly labelled these as allowances…so the suggestion ought to be…”
But despite the two ministers’ body language depicting them like two thieves conniving to share a bounty, they have refused to resign.
Botomani said their meeting with HRDC will help shed light on the allowances .
HRDC national coordinator Luke Tembo confirmed that the meeting has been moved to Tuesday because minister Mhango has other pressing engagements hence the postponement.
Meanwhile, Tembo says HRDC is negotiating with the ministers on a neutral venue and not Capital Hill.
Government opened a special account where well-wishers are depositing money to assist in the pandemic.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Get out and Vote July 2nd UTMCP The NEW President will at a minimum will terminate them from cabinet and request a corruption inquiry
Don’t expect these to resign to be fired, it will not happen. We have Jane Ansah who has for almost a year now refused to resign and even the president has refused to raise a finger against her and you expect these people will resign? No way
Like I said it b4 only in Malawi, such idiots of ministers been caught red handed will still maintain their positions instead of being fired or honorably resign and that is why Malawi will never progress and remain poor. In the west they would be history by now and return all that they have stolen koma poti nga dpp and kuba ndiye chikhalidwe chao sangazisiye ayi!
ngati ma top ao ali busy kupakula!!!! akudziwa kuti these 2 will spill the rotten beans that is tamed in DPP the untouchables. cipani ca dausi ndi jefule
Mhango and Botomoani have to resign or be fired, no discussion about it. They are untrustworthy and SHIT.
Forget about the firing, the appointing authority is a dundahead coward…with no balls.