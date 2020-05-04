Malawians in South Africa face starvation, lack of medicine in prolonged lockdown
Malawians living in South Africa are facing starvation and lack of medicine, among other things due to the prolonged coronavirus lockdown.
Most of the Malawians suffering went to South Africa to do piece work jobs and live in squatter areas.
Some well to do Malawians have “adopted” the poor Malawian families on temporary basis to ease the situation but are calling on the government of Malawi to come in.
The stranded poor Malawians are literally destitute as they live on hand-outs.
The Cyril Ramaphosa administration announced on Thursday that as it transitions to level four of the ‘national coronavirus alert’ the government will continue to provide basic needs only to South Africans citizens and not foreigners.
The Malawians are now asking the government of Malawi to repatriate them to Malawi as life in South Africa under the lockdown is unbearable.
Principal Secretary in the ministry of Foreign Affairs Ben Botolo said the government is working with the International Organization on Migration on the matter.
He said the government is faced with a complicated situation as regards Malawians that are suffering in South Africa.
Botolo said such is the case because a majority of such Malawians are undocumented and that they used uncharted procedures to get to the Rainbow Nation.
“It is a complicated state of affairs. It is very difficult to clear most of those since they are illegal immigrants. In the interim, we are writing the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to assist them with food and basic needs as we explore on avenues to come to their rescue,” Botolo said.
Asked on the projected resources that the ministry will inject into the exercise of repatriating and setting up of quarantine centres for those that will be brought back home, Botolo said the crisis in question is beyond the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us lessons. Because, as we speak, we do not have facilities to keep such a huge community should it be brought back into the country. So looking at the issue of quarantine centres, their upkeep and health needs, we are working with all the responsible departments but it will not be a one-day thing I must say. Our hope is in the IOM,” he added.
According to Botolo, the Malawian population in South Africa is close to 900,000 which he said is double the country's civil service hence the government's dilemma.
Before repatriating them ensure they sign declarations that they shall never again insult those of us who remain to face the hardship that our salary is what they spend on one Friday outing.
Why were they not included on the plane that brought back Muluzi from South Africa and his aide with many empty seats. If 20 other Malawians had been including on the flight, that would have eased the situation. My good friend George Owl was right to say that “some animals are more equal than others.” Nithudi, taonera pa ndege yabwera ni anthu atatuyi.
These Malawians are flooding our country fleeing the brutal regime of DPP. South Africa cannot accommodate all the problems of Africa. It is time the African leaders to take care of their people. Enough is enough, and they need to get the fuck out of here. During our struggle Malawi never allowed us to have bases in their country, or was any refuge camp for South Africans that were brutalize by the apartheid regime. It is time the Malawian government to take care of its own people. We don’t have enough jobs here to employ the whole Africa. Fuck you… Read more »
It is indeed trick we should think of their repatriation versus the safety of innocent Malawians here, it is indeed comlicated
Siyani kaye uko za documented and undocumented, lets save life. Amalawi ambiri ali nawo travel documents koma ndi a over stay. Ine ndikusunga 7, very very desparate to return home. The situation here is very challenging both for locals and foreigners.
South Africa is struggling to cushion its on povos too. Many are queuing for hours and hours for handouts mostly from charities.
They are Malawians u should make a plan,South African government helping only citizens not foreigners,documents its another issue,this time we forgot about passport or ID but covid 19,one minister 450,000 aday,but for poor Malawians u don’t have,that’s stupid