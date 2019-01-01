Chilima tells Chakwera, MCP to forget winning elections

State Vice-President and UTM party president on Monday ended the 2018 political year bluntly telling Leader of Opposition in parliament Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) that they can never win an election in Malawi.

Chakwera and his MCP campaign officials have of late been hurling insults and innuendos at Chilima as the UTM leader who is pulling much popularity of crowds that attend his rallies in mostly MCP strongholds.

“You must stop mentioning my name. You should know that you are not my match, probably the DPP is closer to me because they won the election in 2014 which I helped them win but you are very far away. I bet you can never win an election in the country,” said Chilima to hand-clapping and ululation of the thousands of people.

Chilima said this on Monday before thousands of people who thronged Kauma ground in Lilongwe where he said he went to bid farewell to his neighbourhood as he is set to occupy Kamuzu Palace after the May elections.

“You are very far from victory so don’t cheat yourselves that you can win an election in Malawi. We will win the election because we know how to win an election because of our people-centred policies which we will roll out after the election in May,” said Chilima.

He said Chakwera should just concentrate on his job as a member of parliament, saying the position of Leader of Opposition in Malawi does not attract retirement package.

The UTM leader said once in power, his administration would create one million jobs within one year in office, abolish quota system of selection students to public universities within four months in office.

Chilima said his immediate action would also be to stem graft completely as well as nepotism, cronyism, favouritism, tribalism, regionalism and plunder of public resources.

