Chakwera promises to resign as Malawi leader if he fails to deliver

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has promised to step down within two years if elected head of state if he fails to deliver on his promises.

In his New Year message, Chakwera said his main aim of getting into the presidential race is to change Malawi, saying if that fails, he would have no mandate of clinging to power.

“If I fail to deliver on my Hi-5, then I will resign within two years of my election,” he said.

He also said that in his rule as State President , he would foster unity among Malawians and ensure that there is rule of law in the country.

His promises of resigning within two years after election has geberated a of mixed reactions in social media platforms with some applauding him, describing him as a man of principles.

Others, however, were harsh, alleging Chakwera might have connived with his running mate, business magnate Sidik Mia to get the presidency at a silver platter.

The MCP leader, however, did not say whether he would hand-over power to Mia once he resigns if elected or he would call for a fresh election, a possibility analysts say is rare in African democracies.

Chakwera has since wished Malawians a blessed a New Year and said 2019 is an important year as major decisions will be made on the direction of the country.

Said the MCP president: “Malawians will take up the responsibility to make the right decision, to put right leaders in right places. As a party, we are geared to winning the elections and we ask them to make their right decision in 2019.”

He said MCP has faced some challenges in preparing for the 2019 elections.

Said Chakwera: “We had a lot of challenges. We started the year with issues of the court but by God’s grace, we were able to overcome such challenges and consolidate our position as a party that is ready to build a new Malawi.”

On May 21 2019, Malawians will go to the polls to elect a president, MPs and councillors to govern the country for the next five years.

