PAC defers meeting Chakwera over peaceful polls

Quasi-religious governance watchdog, Public Affairs Committee (PAC), has failed to meet Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera because he has gone outside the country.

PAC is dating political party leaders to preach them the need for a peaceful May 21 election as well as invite them for a peace service of worship.

The chairman for PAC, Reverend Felix Chingota said the organization will wait for Chakwera, who is also Leader of Opposition in parliament.

“So far, we have met the head of state only but we will meet all the leaders of political parties after the holiday,” he said.

PAC was scheduled to meet Chakwera last week.

Chingota said President Peter Mutharika was committed to peace and accepted the invitation to attend to the peace service of worship.

However, just days after meeting PAC officials, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets unleashed terror to MCP officials who had gone to Mangochi for a political rally, casting doubt if the president was indeed committed to peace.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :