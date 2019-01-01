Police arrest teacher girlfriend over death of Livingstonia University lecturer

Malawi Police in Karonga have arrested a lady teacher for the death of her ex-boyfriend who was a university lecturer following postmortem results which say he died of poisoning.

Bellings Sikande, who was a lecturer at University of Livingstonia died in a room at a rest house in Karonga and it is said he was with his ex-girlfriend, Catherane Chitanda.

Police said Sikande, 59, hailed from chief Kyungu’s area in Karonga.

Apart from being a lecturer, he was also a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspiring candidate for Karonga north west.

According to a postmortem report by Dr. Charles Dzamalala and Dr. Liomba, Sikande died of acute poisoning and Sichale has since been charged with murder

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :