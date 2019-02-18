Chilima tells Malawi Muslims to elect leaders who preach peace

February 18, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Vice president Saulos Chilima has told Muslims in the country to vote for leaders who preach peace.

Chilima at Islamic function

Chilima in full Islamic regalia

Chilima greets women at the function

Chilima, who is challenging President Peter Mutharika at the highly contentious tripartite elections on May 21 under UTM Party banner, said Muslims just like other Malawians, should avoid voting for leaders who use divide and rule tactics.

“Muslims should stand up against leaders who want to divide the nation, the leaders who are sowing seeds of disunity,” said Chilima.

The UTM presidential candidate assured Muslims that once voted into power, the party would respect Islam as a religion and all Muslims in the country.

Chilima went to the Muslim prayers in Mangochi on Sunday in full Islamic regalia.

When asked by reporters why he was in a Muslim robe  yet he was not a member of the religion, Chilima said he was comfortable in the attire, saying it was a show of solidarity with Muslims.

Chilima’s trip to Mangochi comes barely weeks after ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets undressed  UTM woman for dressing in UTM attire.

7
chimanga
Guest
chimanga

I knew that once Chilima starts associating with Manganya he would join drama. This is Tikufelanji version 2.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
50 seconds ago
benjones
Guest
benjones

WELL TRIED SVK. KEEP IT UP

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago
Mussa
Guest
Mussa

You look superb in this outfit.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago
Chill
Guest
Chill

Kkkkkkk.
Dude, you were going only to Catholic functions the past 4 years. You even said you don’t go to other faiths because ‘faith is not a show.’ Today you dress like a clown and engage the Muslim function?????? Mavote avuta

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago
Ndangodutsamo
Guest
Ndangodutsamo

After that kukadya kapado.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
25 minutes ago
Timpudza Mwansambo
Guest
Timpudza Mwansambo

Ada awa amatimvetsa kukoma

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
Beholder front
Guest
Beholder front

Swagg of VP who’s also looking like a clown just to win Muslim votes lol 😂Be yourself Sir…. This election will bring the best & worst in leaders lol

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago

