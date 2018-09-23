Chilima tells Mulli ‘pay back the money’ to Malawi government

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has publicly spoken against the K8 billion claim that Sunrise Pharmaceuticals and Chombe Foods Limited – the two companies owened by Leston Mulli – are making from government.

Mulli, through Sunrise Pharmaceuticals Limited and Chombe Foods Limited, sued government and claimed K3.1 billion as damages for losses during the July 20 2011 demonstrations in which 21 people were killed.

He is now seeking an additional K8 billion, in civil case number 474 of 2012 before the High Court in Blantyre.

However, addressing a political rally for his United Transformation Movement (UTM) at Migowi in Phalombe on Saturday which was televised live on Times TV, Zodiak and Mibawa TV,

Chilima said he has gathered evidence that Mulli secretly received K 3 billion from government as compensation while he owes the same government a K5 billion loan through the then Malawi Savings Bank which was never paid.

He said ironically all previous Attonery Generals had rejected the claim for government to pay Mulli the K3 billion compensation as a result of the July 20 demonstrations in 2011.

Chilima said Mulli should “pay back the money” he owes governemnt before it ” chokes” him.

The comments from Chilima comes after Mzuzu-based Youth and Society executive director Charles Kajoloweka reported the K8 billion claim to Speaker of the National Assembly, the Ombudsman, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

YAS argues that the claims and circumstances in which they were/are being handled by the Attorney General and Judiciary raise deep questions.

The civil society organisation argued such questions are on the rule of law, openness, transparency, accountability and good governance, further suspecting that the additional claim is staged to defraud government.

YAS wants ACB and Ombudsman to institute investigations into the claim.

Meanwhile, at Migowi rally, Chilima went on to articulate UTM vision and agenda for Malawi at the rally attended by thousands of people who defied DPP intimidation tactics.

He pleaded with the electorate to register and vote en-masse in next year’s elections, warning that failure to remove the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from power spells doom for the country.

UTM, which started as Chilima Movement, has also been working with Wodya Zake Alibe Mlandu political grouping headed by Michael Usi, popularly known as Manganya.

