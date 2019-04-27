Chilima upbeat of presidential poll win

UTM Party presidential candidate Saulos Chilima says he is upbeat that he will win the May 21 presidential race whilst the party will sweep the parliamentary and local government elections.

The State vice president said this on Friday in Balaka at a rally after highly patronized whistle stop tours.

“UTM is less than one-year-old but we have made political breakthroughs, we have made inroads, we are probably the biggest party in the country.

“We have made history. Every UTM member should pat himself or herself on the back for the job well done. No wonder our political opponents are having sleepless nights. UTM has proved to be a force to reckon with in Malawi’s slippery terrain,” said Chilima.

He then turned to President Peter Mutharika, telling him that his time is up to cede power.

“I am not saying this out of hatred, no, I do not have any single reason to hate him but as a matter of wishing him well, it is better to leave the stage when the dance is still hot and you are getting applauses,” said Chilima.

The UTM president told the record crowd that they should not vote for a presidential candidate because they feel sympathy for him or because it is his or her tradition to vote for the particular party or candidate.

“You should scrutnise all of us, what we are promising, what we are telling you, what we have achieved, then vote on merit,” he said.

He told the people that the UTM led government would work closely with the Lime Association in the district to ensure that they make profits in their lime mining.

