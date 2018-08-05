Chilima urges Malawians to take part in changing leadership, mindset and ensure fiscal discipline

Vice President Saulos Chilima, who plans to run for president next year, has maintained that his administration would investigate alleged corruption among officials of the current government and anyone at fault will not be spared.

Chilima, who quit the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in protest over alleged corruption, is seen as the biggest threat to President Peter Mutharika in 2019 polls for president, parliament and ward councillors after he launched his United Transformation Movement (UTM) on a promise of clean governance..

In his address at a rally in Mzuzu on Saturday, Chilima the self-styled anti-corruption crusader ,started by asking people to observe a minute’s silence in honour of those who lost their lives while fighting for freedom of the country.

“The independence and freedom we are enjoying today did not come like manna from Heaven but some people died for it” he said.

Chilima said for poverty to end in Malawi there was need for transformational leadership which UTM is championing.

He said there was urgent need to redeem the country from destruction saying tribalism, nepotism and corruption have reached alarming levels in the country.

“The problems being faced in the country are due to lack of leadership. But changing parties will not help Malawi. We should change our mindset and how we run government affairs” said Chilima.

The Veep then outlined a 13 point plan which UTM will implement once voted into power, urging Malawians to take part in changing leadership, mindset and ensure fiscal discipline.

Chilima then urged people of the North and Malawians in general to go and register to vote, so that they use power of the vote to change things in May next year.

He also reiterated his earlier announcemnt that UTM government will abolish quota system.

“We must not allow a government to run discriminatory policies. We shall find ways to end the Quota system,” he said.

Chilima dispelled claims his detractors are spreading through chiefs that abolishing quota system is meant to disadvantage people from other regions, saying UTM has lined up policies that will ensure universal acesss to tertiary education.

At the end of his address Chilima received applause for his fluent Tumbuka address amid chants of boma boma!

UTM was first launched a fortnight ago at a spectre ceremony that attracted a huge multitude at Masintha ground in Lilongwe.

Last week Sunday UTM was also launched at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre where Michael Usi of Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu was among the influential people who joined the movement.

