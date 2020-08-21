Chilima urges ministries, departments and agencies to recognize and utilize planning units

Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has urged government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to recognize and appreciate the role Planning Units in the attainment of the country’s development agenda.

Chilima made the remarks Friday during his meeting with Directors and Deputy Directors of Planning from various MDAs following a commitment he made as Minister of Economic Planning and Development to engage them in a discussion with them on their role as planners in the new administration.

The meeting, according to the Vice President, was called to engage, discuss and redefine the mandate of Economic Planning and Development within the public service as they work hand in hand with the National Planning Commission (NPC).

“At this stage that NPC is embarking on a crucial journey of defining the next long development plan, the National Transformation 2063 – an effective, efficient and professional planning common service is more critical,” Chilima told Nyasa Times after the meeting.

He said during the meeting, h heard from the Directors and Deputy Directors on how Malawi can reposition the planning function across the Public Service in order to serve Malawians better and with efficiency in line with the aspirations of President Lazarus Chakwera.

He observed that for a long time, MDAs have not given Planning Units the significance that they deserve to the extent that these officers have become demotivated because of being stuck in the same positions or being undervalued in the ministries where they are attached.

“Plans are already in the pipeline to resolve these issues. I have assured them that more will be done to motivate them in terms of postings and continuous capacity development.

“I have since called upon the planners to work hard and work smart to ensure a successful implementation of the next development agenda, ” said Chilima,

He said it is only through hard work, honesty, ethical behavior and personal integrity that will define the success of the incoming development agenda.

