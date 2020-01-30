Chilima urges Mutharika to concede should ConCourt nullifies presidential election

Former vice-president and UTM Party president, Dr Saulos Chilima has urged President Peter Mutharika to accept the Constitutional Court ruling on the presidential election nullification petition case should the judgement go against respondents on Monday.
Speaking at a news conference on Thursday in Lilongwe, Chilima advised Mutharika to disregard advice from his advisors which would go against the will of the people.
Chilima said history has shown in the past that leaders have made crucial decisions that helped to save the country at critical moments.
“The late Kamuzu Banda ignored the advice of greedy people and called for referendum which eventually brought multiparty democracy to Malawi. When he was trailing in the elections, Dr. Banda conceded defeat.
“On his part Dr. Bakili Muluzi abandoned the third term bid even though some of his advisors insisted. Dr. Joyce Banda conceeded defeat in 2014 without resistance. That’s leadership. I call on Prof. Mutharika to rise above the rest during this period,” said Chilima.
He said the acceptance of the ruling by all parties was not a matter of multiple choice, saying it was mandatory for everybody to accept the results.
Chilima said UTM fought a good fight to bring the case this far and that therefore it was imperative for everyone to embrace the outcome of the Judges with respect and peace.
“Much as we have the right to demonstrate but there is need to respect the law and the rights to property of others. Those that will emerge winners must celebrate with dignity and those that will lose should also accept the results,” said Chilima, 46.
The five-judge panel of High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court comprising Healey Potani, Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Redson Kapindu and Mike Tembo will deliver the landmark ruling on Monday morning in Lilongwe.
President Mutharika of DPP, who is the first respondent in the case, already spoke through a statement released by his lawyers on Saturday.
In the statement signed by former minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu, Mutharika said he believes that the Judiciary should be allowed to decide the case without pressure, inducements or any extraneous factors.
In the case, two of the presidential candidates in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections—UTM Party’s Saulos Chilima (the first petitioner) and Lazarus Chakwera of MCP (the second petitioner)—want the court to nullify presidential election results over alleged irregularities, especially in the results management system.
Mutharika, who was declared winner of the elections, is the first respondent with MEC as the second respondent.
