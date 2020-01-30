Chilima hints at UTM forging political alliance
UTM Party president Saulos Chilima says his party is ready to forge a political alliance with any party if the motivated is for the people.
Speaking at a news conference on Thursday in Lilongwe, Chilima however could not say if the party would work with the main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) should the Constitutional Court rule in favour of the petitioners in the election case who were asking for fresh elections.
“We are ready to work with others. It is premature to say more at the moment. But we are all one people, we can accommodate each other and forge a common front,” said Chilima.
He however said UTM will be there, with or without an alliance.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
kodi inu a UTM ndi MCP kuima panokha mukuopa chani?
Alliance for which elections.?
Its premature to talk about an alliance at moment.. BUT, if its for the common good of this country WHY NOT
Zeze game yamuvuta, pano waona kufunika kwa alliance. mesa unkasimbwa ndi utm yakoyo? any alliance with this man will be an alliance with a fool. He tricked peoples party and left mama joyce banda crying. he tricked apm and left adad thus ruining his reelection chances. my advice to chakwera is watch-out and ask yourself that ‘why suddently is a hyena looking for an alliance? could be looking for someone to devour. mcp should do alliance with dpp and leave this hyena power hungry for longtime. DPP-MCP alliance is a game changer and is better combo for malawians for it… Read more »
Dpp are thieves no one wants alliance with even sad UDF ! tippex ku MCP never!! Dpp is a dead party landside victory uja uli was tipex and bribery KKKK 100 thousand difference after stealing votes kkk thus a dead party! MCP UTM UDF time is now
What are you smoking? Who would want to partner with a tainted party like DPP? We are at this juncture because of these thieves nde wina azikati apanga partner now nawo do you know what you are talking about? MCP ayibele chisankho kenaka partnership ndimbala zomwe zija? It doesnt work. It will not work! It cant work!
Dpp nd MCP? mmmmmmm ndye kusakaniza madzi ndi mafuta tu