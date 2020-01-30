Chilima hints at UTM forging political alliance

January 30, 2020 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 7 Comments

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima says his party is ready to forge a political alliance with any party if the motivated is for the people.

Chilima: UTM will still be there.-photo by Alfred Chauwa, Nyasa Times
Speaking at a news conference on Thursday in Lilongwe, Chilima however could not say if the party would work with the main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) should the Constitutional Court rule in favour of the petitioners in the election case who were asking for fresh elections.
“We are ready to work with others. It is premature to say more at the moment. But we are all one people, we can accommodate each other and forge a common front,” said Chilima.
He however said UTM will be there, with or without an alliance.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
wa NyauMajotieMandado@147chikiotiMr Fact Kaviphwisi Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
wa Nyau
Guest
wa Nyau

kodi inu a UTM ndi MCP kuima panokha mukuopa chani?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
chikioti
Guest
chikioti

Alliance for which elections.?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mr Fact Kaviphwisi
Guest
Mr Fact Kaviphwisi

Its premature to talk about an alliance at moment.. BUT, if its for the common good of this country WHY NOT

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Solobala
Guest
Solobala

Zeze game yamuvuta, pano waona kufunika kwa alliance. mesa unkasimbwa ndi utm yakoyo? any alliance with this man will be an alliance with a fool. He tricked peoples party and left mama joyce banda crying. he tricked apm and left adad thus ruining his reelection chances. my advice to chakwera is watch-out and ask yourself that ‘why suddently is a hyena looking for an alliance? could be looking for someone to devour. mcp should do alliance with dpp and leave this hyena power hungry for longtime. DPP-MCP alliance is a game changer and is better combo for malawians for it… Read more »

Vote Up-4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mandado@147
Guest
[email protected]

Dpp are thieves no one wants alliance with even sad UDF ! tippex ku MCP never!! Dpp is a dead party landside victory uja uli was tipex and bribery KKKK 100 thousand difference after stealing votes kkk thus a dead party! MCP UTM UDF time is now

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Majotie
Guest
Majotie

What are you smoking? Who would want to partner with a tainted party like DPP? We are at this juncture because of these thieves nde wina azikati apanga partner now nawo do you know what you are talking about? MCP ayibele chisankho kenaka partnership ndimbala zomwe zija? It doesnt work. It will not work! It cant work!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
wa Nyau
Guest
wa Nyau

Dpp nd MCP? mmmmmmm ndye kusakaniza madzi ndi mafuta tu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago