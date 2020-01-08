Chilima wants EU to cancel election report presentation: MCP agrees ‘bad timing’
UTM Party president Saulos Chilima and first petioner in the election nullification case has called on the European Union (EU) Election Observer Mission (EOM) to put off presentation of its final report on the disputed May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections., saying doing so is “ill-timed” and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) counterpart Lazarus Chakwera who is also challenging the results in court over alleged irregularities has agreed with him.
In a letter to EU Malawi office dated January 7 2020, Chilima said the report is sub judicial as the presential elections dispute is awaiting judgement and he condemns the decision in strongest terms.
“The intended presentation of the report is ill-timed, careless and amounts to an extra-judicial gimmick to meddle with, and influence, pending litigation. I condemn this in the strongest terms,” reads the letter in part.
SKC, as Chilima is fondly known, has further turned down an invitation to meet the mission.
He said: “We are waiting for judgement [in the Constitutional Court]. The EU should respect the courts and wait for the judgement. We have informed the EU in writing that we will not be attending the meeting.”
SKC further says, while he appreciates the European Union’s support and cooperation for the improvement of the country’s election management system, the presentation is “not only poorly timed but it also breaches the legal process under way in the Malawi courts”.
He said :”I strongly object to the presentation of the report at this time. It must be obvious to both the Delegation and the Mission that comprehensive reports on the tripartite elections must be avoided in light of the litigation that has since ensued.”
Chakwera has also faulted EU for “bad timing” in presentation of the report but
MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said his party will honour an invitation to attend the meeting with EU delegation..
The European Union Observer Mission has also received wide condemnation from various quarters, mainly on social media, for its decision to present its May 21 elections report months after the polls.
EU Deputy Head of Mission Aurelie Valtat, who is also head of the political and media office, said it is “a standard return mission” and “not unique to Malawi.”
MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah declared the presidential elections to be free and fair and that the results were the true reflection of the will of the people of Malawi.
President Mutharika who won the dispiuted polls has repeatedly quoted observers as having declared the electoral process credible, but Chilima and Chakwera are challenging the presidential election results in court over alleged irregularities, especially in the results management system.
Voting in the tripartite elections took place on May 21 2019 in all the 5002 polling stations.
According to Ansah, out of 6 859 570 registered voters, 5 105 983 turned up for polling representing 74.44 percent. A total of 74 719 votes were declared null and void representing 1.09 percent.
The court should present its ruling as soon as possible, otherwise crooked people are taking advantage of the delay.
TAWAKANA NGATI AKUFUNA ABWERE AFTER COURT Ruling otherwise we are not ready to hear from them One Malawi one Nation
I think there is some hypocrisy here…… How about the demos against against Ansa and the elections which were happening as the court was hearing the case were they not ill timed also? Just thinking aloud…..
We don’t have to trust EU people if we need best for this country. these people we call European Union are white people, we are black. This EU people sometime they can be insane.
I like the report. It says the elections were a ‘shambles’. MEC should be disbanded….etc etc
Anyapapi awa iwo anangowona ma signature ama monitors basi akufuna azitiwuza kuti zisankho zinayenda bwino? They should have been the first ones to raise issue ya Tippex and reported to us kuti amachoka kuti. Their report is useless now in all fairness.
I very much agree with Chilima and Abusa, the report is ill-timed….where have they been all along? Why now? What is so pressing that cannot wait a bit.
Kikikiki koma zeze sazatheka, mpaka kulemba kalata?. Anyway, it seems zeze used insider dealing to access the eu report prior to publishing and apparently he does not like the contents of the report. Zeze has friends in the eu mission printer room, he has friends in the statehouse printer room. This crooked fella knows no limits.
Bravo Dr Chilima, we do not need these guys now the time is over our main focus is on the court judgment, not EU report this is useless I know these guys are playing hide and sick game but this time around we are not giving them a chance coz they messed up the May 2019 election.
EU PEOPLE WERE BEING RESPECTED BUT NOW WHAT THEY ARE DOING IS STUPID DO THEY WANT TO BRING CHAOS AMONG MALAWIANS ? THE CASE IS AWAITING JUDGEMENT THEY SHOULD NOT DISTURB PEOPLES MINDS