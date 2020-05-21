Chilima’s ‘challenge’ on cheap fertiliser excites people: Drums up support for Tonse Alliance

Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is also running mate to Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the Tonse Alliance on Thursday embarked on a nine stop Imbizo tour of Nkhotakota to canvass votes for the July 2 fresh presidential election, promising that the price of fertiliser will be reduced to an amount every farmer can afford.

Speaking at Dwangwa, Liwalazi and Nsenjere his first three stops, Chilima appealed to the people to vote for Chakwera so that the country should start moving forward with better life for all.

Chilima lamented the fact that since May 2019 the country has been derailed with election issues and that it was high time the people of Malawi saw progress.

“Let me humbly ask all of you to go to registration centres to verify your names. Most importantly, when the time comes go and vote for Dr. Chakwera and the Tonse alliance,” said Chilima.

Later, Chilima took the people by surprise when he lifted a 50 kg bag of fertiliser and kept speaking for minutes while the bag lay on his shoulder assuring the people that the bag will be selling at K4,495.

The gesture to carry the bag sparked words of appreciation that the Vice President means business.

Some people dared the DPP-UDF alliance presidential candidate Peter Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi on Chilima’s challenge of carrying the bag.

“Izitu nzoona izi nanga mpaka oChilima kuyenda ndi feteleza. Ine nkavotela alliance. Okoma munthuyi oli ndi mphanvu…ena aja a DPP sangayesele izi,” said one in the crowd admiring the ability to lift the bag as well as expressing excitement over the reduced fertiliser.

Chilima also assured the people of religious freedom, disputing smear campaign that Tonse Allince will ban Islam in Malawi.

“This is being careless. This must stop. Civil strifes start like this when leaders are not careful in their speeches,” he said Chilima.

The Thursday Imbizos are part of his busy weekend with Friday going to Salima and Saturday heading to Dedza along the Salima road with a main rally at Mtakataka.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!