June 23 for Malawi fresh presidential election endorsed by Parliamentary committee 

May 21, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Legal Affairs committee of parliament has endorsed the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) proposal that the court sanctioned fresh presidential election be held on June 23 2020 and not July 2.

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale has advised the members of the legal committee that the mandate to choose a date lies in the hands of Parliament.

This followed a meeting which the committee held Thursday in Lilongwe with MEC commissioners and Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale.

Chairperson of Legal Affairs Committee Kezzie Msukwa said after the meeting which was held in camera that the committee agreed that MEC should continue  with preparations for  elections  to be held on June 23, 2020.

“As parliament,  we will make a law on the date, even in the case of a run-off, for the coming election,” he said.

But Msukwa said the committee will not completely follow the advice of the Attorney General for free, fair, transparent and credible election, saying Kaphale is compromised in his stand having represented MEC in the court case in which the Constitutional Court nullified the presidential poll.

On the bills that President Peter Mutharika rejected, Msukwa said the meeting has agreed that only pieces of the legislation guiding a possible run-off and election date should be tabled and that the rest should be tabled after elections when the country will be politically stable.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
Anyani AnthuZayammalawiLesterKeen Observer Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Anyani Anthu
Guest
Anyani Anthu

We just wait and see

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Lester
Guest
Lester

Ballot papers have not even been printed. There’s no funding. Please tell me how it will go. Matsenga kapena

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Sand
Guest
Sand

Not a problem with that what we need is that Jane should not be a commissioner for the coming election. We know why she wants this to happen earlier before her days are expired. She is a physical devil. Nobody wants her. We could never re-vote if she wasn’t the head. How much she was been paid?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bola moyo
Guest
Bola moyo

Asasinthenso

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Sukutuwe
Guest
Sukutuwe

Chakwera plus mbuli zomwe zimamutsatila amangotsutsa zilizonse. Imagine amatsutsa zoti 23 June ikhale date ya chisankho ati a mec afuna kubela, asintha date chifukwa etc……lazarus is more than dull

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Keen Observer
Guest
Keen Observer

Who are the educated? Ma Csdet?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
mmalawi
Guest
mmalawi

mmmmmmm ma bodzatu awaa! i thought parliament set a date yomwe mec inakana and set for 2 july instead?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mbwiyembwiye
Guest
Mbwiyembwiye

That’s how to go, Osamangosusa zilizonse!!! This is our country. Zidutse izi tione onse a njala ndi upresident achita chiyani!!!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Zaya
Guest
Zaya

Bola kukhala ndi njala ya upresident ukufuna kulamuliradi. Nanga kukakamila upresident chonsencho kumangogona ku Sanjika? Tuli li lyooo, munthu osaoneka; aliyense kumangochita chomwe akufuna. Izi zili ngati anthu omwe amakwatira mkazi okongola kenako kumakachita hayala afisi oti adzipinda mkazi’yo. Osangokhala batchala bwanji? Ngati a Chakwera akufuna upresident kuti asinthe zinthu kuli bwino abwere, osati gogo omangosiyiilira aliyense kumachita zake. Pano ndi Mgeme Kalilani yemwe wayamba kumayakhula ngati ka president kakang’ono!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares