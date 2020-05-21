June 23 for Malawi fresh presidential election endorsed by Parliamentary committee 

Legal Affairs committee of parliament has endorsed the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) proposal that the court sanctioned fresh presidential election be held on June 23 2020 and not July 2.

This followed a meeting which the committee held Thursday in Lilongwe with MEC commissioners and Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale.

Chairperson of Legal Affairs Committee Kezzie Msukwa said after the meeting which was held in camera that the committee agreed that MEC should continue with preparations for elections to be held on June 23, 2020.

“As parliament, we will make a law on the date, even in the case of a run-off, for the coming election,” he said.

But Msukwa said the committee will not completely follow the advice of the Attorney General for free, fair, transparent and credible election, saying Kaphale is compromised in his stand having represented MEC in the court case in which the Constitutional Court nullified the presidential poll.

On the bills that President Peter Mutharika rejected, Msukwa said the meeting has agreed that only pieces of the legislation guiding a possible run-off and election date should be tabled and that the rest should be tabled after elections when the country will be politically stable.

