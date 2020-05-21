June 23 for Malawi fresh presidential election endorsed by Parliamentary committee
Legal Affairs committee of parliament has endorsed the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) proposal that the court sanctioned fresh presidential election be held on June 23 2020 and not July 2.
This followed a meeting which the committee held Thursday in Lilongwe with MEC commissioners and Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale.
Chairperson of Legal Affairs Committee Kezzie Msukwa said after the meeting which was held in camera that the committee agreed that MEC should continue with preparations for elections to be held on June 23, 2020.
“As parliament, we will make a law on the date, even in the case of a run-off, for the coming election,” he said.
But Msukwa said the committee will not completely follow the advice of the Attorney General for free, fair, transparent and credible election, saying Kaphale is compromised in his stand having represented MEC in the court case in which the Constitutional Court nullified the presidential poll.
On the bills that President Peter Mutharika rejected, Msukwa said the meeting has agreed that only pieces of the legislation guiding a possible run-off and election date should be tabled and that the rest should be tabled after elections when the country will be politically stable.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
We just wait and see
Ballot papers have not even been printed. There’s no funding. Please tell me how it will go. Matsenga kapena
Not a problem with that what we need is that Jane should not be a commissioner for the coming election. We know why she wants this to happen earlier before her days are expired. She is a physical devil. Nobody wants her. We could never re-vote if she wasn’t the head. How much she was been paid?
Asasinthenso
Chakwera plus mbuli zomwe zimamutsatila amangotsutsa zilizonse. Imagine amatsutsa zoti 23 June ikhale date ya chisankho ati a mec afuna kubela, asintha date chifukwa etc……lazarus is more than dull
Who are the educated? Ma Csdet?
mmmmmmm ma bodzatu awaa! i thought parliament set a date yomwe mec inakana and set for 2 july instead?
That’s how to go, Osamangosusa zilizonse!!! This is our country. Zidutse izi tione onse a njala ndi upresident achita chiyani!!!
Bola kukhala ndi njala ya upresident ukufuna kulamuliradi. Nanga kukakamila upresident chonsencho kumangogona ku Sanjika? Tuli li lyooo, munthu osaoneka; aliyense kumangochita chomwe akufuna. Izi zili ngati anthu omwe amakwatira mkazi okongola kenako kumakachita hayala afisi oti adzipinda mkazi’yo. Osangokhala batchala bwanji? Ngati a Chakwera akufuna upresident kuti asinthe zinthu kuli bwino abwere, osati gogo omangosiyiilira aliyense kumachita zake. Pano ndi Mgeme Kalilani yemwe wayamba kumayakhula ngati ka president kakang’ono!