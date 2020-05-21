National Bank of Malawi urges customers to unlock their potential

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has launched ‘unlock your potential’ campaign where the bank engages various professionals to offer advice and counsel to customers and the general public in the wake of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa said in an interview yesterday that with the general public being urged to stay home and with business slowing down, the Bank felt it would be the best to encourage an investment in personal and professional growth.

“We want to genuinely show customers and the general public that every situation presents an opportunity for us to better ourselves and emerge stronger if we choose to focus on the positives. We have premiered two videos by Leadership Consultant Dr Mary Mkandawire on the NBM Plc Facebook page where she spoke on how best to utilize our ideas in order to achieve growth,”

“To quote Steven Covey in his book the 8th Habit, we are given magnificent birth gifts that remain largely unopened except through our decision and effort. Because of these gifts, the potential within an individual is tremendous, even infinite. So, we are essentially saying, in these times when social gatherings are not permissible, please stay home and work on unlocking this potential to open up greatness,” explained Hiwa.

During the screening of the part of her talk on NBM plc Facebook page on Monday evening, Mkandawire reminded viewers of their freedom to choose on how they would like to emerge on the other side of the Covid-19 crisis.

“Like the Coronavirus, your imagination is invisible and like the Coronavirus, your imagination can powerfully shape and change reality. What you need to do with your imagination for the next days, weeks and months will have a more powerful effect on your life than anything the Coronavirus can do. Use your imagination in positive ways – remember, everything is created twice, first in the mind of the person that’s imagined it and then in real life,” she said.

Many people reacted positively for Dr Mkandawire’s message.

“Mary, this is awesome. I am inspired. Eagerly waiting for the next episode,” commented Esme Chipo Kadzamira.

“Well said, we need more people like you who still believe that we are capable of doing more than what we are doing,” remarked Misheck Viminga Nkhonje.

Hiwa said the Bank has engaged several professionals in different fields to give practical pointers on how individuals can pursue and attain development in different areas.

“We want to assure our customers that as a Bank, we too will continue to introspect and learn how best to emerge stronger on the other side of Covid-19,” said Hiwa.

