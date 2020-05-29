Chilima’s convoy stoned in Lhomwe belt: Violence ahead of Malawi fresh elections
The country’s estranged Vice President and UTM leader Saulos Chilima’s convoy was on Friday pelted with stones as he conducted a whistle-stop campaign tour in Phalombe and Mulanje districts of the Lhomwe belt which is considered the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) stronghold.
Chilima is currently in a campaign trail as running mate of Lazarus Chakwera, the president of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in elections tentatively expected to be held next month.
In the ensuring fracas, a Zodiak Television cameraman sustained injuries.
Chilima’s spokesman Pilirani Phiri confirmed the incident and told Nyasa Times that as a result of the incident, the vice president was forced to cut short the whistle-stop campaign tour for the fresh presidential elections.
“There was an attack on the convoy by cadets [DPP youth cadres] and the vehicle that was transporting the media was smashed and a Zodiak cameraman was injured,” Phiri told Nyasa Times. “None of the vehicles on the main convoy of the Vice President has been stoned. To ensure safety, the Vice President had to cut short the campaign tour.”
Video clips that are circulating on social media show a panga-wielding man approaching the media video, followed by beatings on the vehicle body before the vehicle is pelted with stones, smashing all windows.
DPP spokesperson Nicholous Dausi distanced the attack from the party.
“There is no way DPP could organise violence. It is wrong to attack one another ,” said Dausi who is also Minister of Homeland Security.
In another incident, another group of thugs also pelted stones at a political rally that was being addressed by Tonse Alliance members in Lilongwe.
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member Daud Suleman, who was part of the team, said they were attacked by thugs wearing DPP and UDF t-shirts.
“DPP cadres on motorbikes came into our rally to disturb us. No injuries on our team. They pelted stones on us and our vehicles. They were wearing DPP and UDF colors.
“We represent a new Malawi that thrives on coexistence and tolerance. A barbaric Malawi, where stone throwing and beatings were a political tool, is long gone. We are in 2020 and the DPP leadership must embrace the change of winds.,” said Suleman, an IT expert for MCP.
He added: " No amount of stones will derail this change. No amount of beatings will delay the birth of a new Malawi. We have come in peace and justice. Tonse ndife a Malawi."
The problem of our security in this campaign is the MDF and Police.I like the former Army commander who could restore constititonal order by ensuring security this period but there is laizzy fare in the army watching blood.IG and Army commander watch out the country security is in your hands you will be judged soon by your acts soon.Election is very important.violence from politicalscenes generates to civil strifes.This is an advice you may take it or leave it but there is a time to plant and harvest.you harvest what you sow.If you are sowing bad you will harvest bad if… Read more »
One car was stoned and you are crying like babies, didn’t you send thugs to stone the presidential convoy in Ndirande through Mkaka and Masangwi and you celebrated. Did you condem those savages?
UTMCP will not be intimidated by DPP Cadets using violence petrol bombs, Police are saying they are investigating even though having video of the culprits no arrrests.
They will not deter the CHANGE COMING to Malawi people have been provided the opportunity by the Constituional Court to Re-New Malawi to become a prosperous Malawi for all not just two families. Condemn this President to history VOTE NEW ERA VOTE WISELY VOTE CHANGE VOTE UTMCP
Time has come for THESE DUNDERHEADS to pack and go. Dzanja lalemba basi.
khofi lobweza kuwawa, koma akagendedwa APM nde kusangalala. zitsilu inu
Tit for tat. The presidential convoy was stoned in Ndirande, you clapped hands today you have been stoned you blame DPP. You are foolish.
Dausi umadzitenga ngati wochenjera kayaaa? Umaona ngati ife ana a mlongo wako, f***k u Dausi
izinso nde ziti? muziopa chauta. osamalemba zolezela pano
Bolani tikabwenzera osalira mokweza paja umaziyamba dala wekha Neba
Ziliko liko chaka chake ndi chino. Mesa mmati ku LILONGWE kulibeko a zipani zina koma ndi a mcp okha okha? Nanga izizi pali umboni wanji woti awo analidi a dpp-udf.? Waganyu amavala china chilichonse mwina nkutheka ndi a UTM amene analusa ndi mgwirizano wa anthu awiri basi
Chilima and Chakwera are to blame. They were clapping hands for the shit that happened in Kasiya and Ndirande. Bull shit nonse a opp opposition.
This country was one country until the arrival of akanganya. Change is here. No stone can stop this revolution. God will protect his children from satan.