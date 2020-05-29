HRDC disowns ‘imposter’ Kapesa, accuse him of being DPP agent

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has distanced itself from Chifundo Kapesa, who claims he is a former treasurer for the Karonga chapter.

But in a statement signed by HRDC leader Gift Trapence and coordinator Luke Tembo, the organization says Kapesa is an imposter.

“HRDC would like to categorically disassociate itselffrom group of desperate charlatans who held a press conference today in Lilongwe. These individuals are unknown to us.

“We would like to further dispel the allegations made by one of the individuals who made claims that he once held a position of Treasurer in Karonga. Actually, in the HRDC structure we don’t have such position. This is another blatant lie. The truth of the matter is these individuals have opted to be used as agents of the DPP [Democratic Progressive Party] to taint both the image and reputationof HRDC,” reads the statement.

HRDC says this is an act of desperation and will not work.

“HRDC will continue to be a people led socialmovement driven by the need to respect and protect the Human Rights of all Malawians.HRDC would like to inform the charlatans who graced that presser that we have instructed our lawyers to commence legal proceedings with the aim of deterring this group or any other entityin future from defaming the good name of HRDC,” says the statement.

During a media briefing in Lilongwe earlier on Friday, Kapesa said he is a former HRDC member and he accused its leadership of using the coalition to promote interests of certain political parties and as a vehicle to launch individual political careers.

Kapesa made the allegations at a briefing in Lilongwe on Friday minutes before announcing his resignation from the coalition.

He said when he joined HRDC, he was told that the agenda was to fight for human rights in the country.

“Sadly, the organisation has turned political and working with political parties. Not only that but HRDC leadership is using the organisation to set up careers into politics for certain individuals. For me this is a betrayal to Malawians and I am resigning from my position and HRDC,” said Kapesa

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!