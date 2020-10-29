Chilima’s mindset change lecture also on Zoom: State House cancels cocktail

State House has moved in quickly and silently to cancel a cocktail party which President Lazarus Chakwera was set host Friday at 6pm, the same time Vice President Saulos Chilima is scheduled to a public lecture on mindset change.

The cancellation has averted a potential clash and social media debate on whether it was right for State House to organize a cocktail party, five kilometers away from the public lecture.

Chilima’s lecture was announced four weeks ago yet State House Head of Marketing Martha Chikuni issued an invitation on social media showing that President Chakwera would be busy with the cocktail while his deputy would be talking mindset change and development.

Chikuni was taken to task by social media users on opinion leader Onjezani Kenani’s Facebook wall where they said the cocktail was not necessary and it was sending a bad message.

However, Chikuni responded that the cocktail happens every last Friday of the month but those commenting put to her way only this time it was being publicised.

Meanwhile, the public lecture by Chilima is proceeding and will also be on Zoom apart from various Television and radio stations.

The link for zoom is https://us02web.zoom.us/s/87092851042?pwd=YitqQzhZWWlvZXd0VU5Ka2NtZCtzZz09

This will be the second public lecture that Chilima will be delivering after the first one on ‘Moral decadence’ at the Great Hall, Chancellor College in Zomba in 2018.

Spokesperson for the Vice President, Pilirani Phiri said all was set for the public lecture.

“The lecture is on this Friday and it will focus on mindset change as a precursor to personal development, national development and smooth implementation of public sector reforms,” said Phiri.

The lecture will also be live on Zodiak Broadcasting Station channels as well as on Mibawa Television who are offering live coverage for free.

According to the programme that Nyasa Times has seen, the convener of the public lecture is Dr. Asiyati Chiweza, Associate Professor of Public Administration at Chancellor College.

The lecture will also include question time where the Vice President will take questions from the audience after presentation.

Chilima is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms. He also leads the UTM Party.

