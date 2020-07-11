Chilima’s motorcade involved in road accident, 2 dead: ‘driver hurt’
Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s motorcade was involved in a road accident on Saturday near Phalula, Balaka as he was travelling from Blantyre to Lilongwe.
Chilima’s spokesman Pilirani Phiri confirmed about the accident and said the Vice President is believed to be fine.
He said the last vehicle on the convoy was the one involved in the crash and that one driver is hurt.
“The accident involved one vehicle on the convoy which had a head on collision with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, a Toyota Vitz which had four people on board, two of them are feared dead.
“The other two have been rushed to hospital together with the driver of the vehicle on the convoy. The Vice President was not affected in any way and he is fine,” said Phiri.
Balaka police officers are on the ground gathering detailed information.
Eye witnessed spotted at least two people on the ground being treated for injuries near the road.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
It’s just a matter of time. MCP will get rid of Chilima.
It is you who has problem with Chilima cadet.
Zeze MUST slow down. Rome is still being built. TODAY.
The Vice President is safe and sound and was not involved in the accident at all……it was only the last vehicle which was far behind and was speeding to catch up with the convoy almost half a mile to a mile ahead.
Wishing everyone hurt a very quick recovery……
Mcp want to get rid of him. Zayambika. This wasn’t an accident. Akufuna kumupha
Stupid, primitive thinking Bakali! You should be feeling sorry for the injured and for those who have lost their loved ones in the accident instead of barking like a rabid dog. Shame on you!!!!
Praying for Chilima and the crew!