Chilima’s motorcade involved in road accident, 2 dead: ‘driver hurt’

July 11, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s motorcade was involved in a road accident on Saturday near Phalula, Balaka as he was travelling from Blantyre to Lilongwe.

Chilima’s spokesman Pilirani Phiri confirmed about the accident and said the Vice President is believed to be fine.

He said the last vehicle on the convoy  was the one involved in the crash and that one driver is hurt.

“The accident involved one vehicle on the convoy which had a head on collision with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, a Toyota Vitz which had four people on board, two of them are feared dead.

“The other two have been rushed to hospital together with the driver of the vehicle on the convoy. The Vice President was not affected in any way and he is fine,” said Phiri.

Balaka police officers are on the ground gathering detailed information.

Eye witnessed spotted at least two  people on the ground  being treated for injuries near the  road.

