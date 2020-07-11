Ex-minister Kumpalume tips new Cabinet members

First congratulations. There is a reason why you are there at this time in our history.

From your first day at work a lot of people will want to see you. Some just to introduce themselves. Others want to influence your decision making. Here is what to look out for

1) They will call you “my brother” or “my sister”. Trust me they are not your brother or your sister. They are not interested in you at all. All they want is business from your ministry. The day you get fired is the day you will see the last of them. Don’t be a sell out.

2) Your staff have links with all the service providers in your ministry. The day you compromise their deals is the day we will read about how corrupt you are. Don’t be intimidated. Stay the course. Better to stand alone on principle than cower to bullies.

3) One day you will leave office. The lucky ones resign, the desperate ones get pushed, the unlucky ones get fired. When that day comes will you be able to walk with your head held high because you did your very best? Before you get entangled in shady deals, consider the day you leave office.

4) The office you occupy is not yours. Don’t get comfy. The house is not yours. The two vehicles are not yours either. They are for the office. There were people that occupied that office before you and trust me your colleagues will be on a smear campaign to occupy the same office. Just remember reshuffle is like the day of the Lord. Be prepared for it. When it is your turn to go, be grateful and go joyfully. Very few people have had the previlage of being a minister. Always plan ahead what you will do on that day. Pray it doesn’t happen when you are out of the country. It gets a little awkward.

5)if you want to make a difference, be prepared to work very hard. If you don’t, people will forget you easily. It’s best to live beyond your years. Leave a legacy, a reference point for your successors and the generations to come.

6)Remember you will leave office. The staff that call you Hon Minister will no longer obey your orders. You might need favours from them after you leave office. You lose nothing by being nice to the staff even the juniormost. Don’t let power come to your head.

That will be all from me. I will be routing for you all the way. All the best and once again Congratulations.

